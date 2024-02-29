Prince Kaybee gets real about the challenges of fame

Prince Kaybee, the talented music producer and DJ, known for his hits and occasional social media controversies, recently took to X to share a personal struggle: the challenge of celebrity status. Despite his success in the music industry, Kaybee expressed discomfort with the expectations and pretences that come with fame.

His recent tweet about the downside of fame reminds us of his past moments in the spotlight. Previously, he was known for his bold statements and trending topics. But now, he's showing a different side. The artist confessed: "Biggest struggle up to date is being a celebrity, never really championed pretentious behaviour." Biggest struggle up to date is being a celebrity, never really championed pretentious behaviour. — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) February 28, 2024 Kaybee's honesty struck a chord, showing how hard it is for celebrities to keep up. In a world full of fake posts and edited photos, his honesty was like a breath of fresh air.

However, amidst these reflections on the complexities of celebrity life, there's a beacon of hope for his fans as he highlighted his upcoming music release. With his announcement of the forthcoming mix dropping on Friday, he injects a burst of enthusiasm into the conversation, reminding us that amidst the struggles, there's always something to look forward to in the world of music. “FRIDAY the mix will be live🗣️🔥🔊🔊🥶 THIS HOUSE IS NOT FOR SALE, Episode 2. 🫶🏾”