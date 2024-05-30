Put on your dancing shoes and immerse yourself in the ‘Rocking the Bar’ festivities

The stage production of "Rocking the Bar" is a musical journey that takes place in a local pub, which is renowned as one of the world’s most spirited spots. This establishment, like many other family-run businesses, boasts a legendary history. These tales are passed down through generations of pub-goers, each adding their own colourful twist to the story. But the locals hold this history dear, sharing it with passion and pride.

The heart of "Rocking the Bar" lies in its celebration of music and community. For 90 minutes, audiences are treated to a feast of feel-good tunes, foot-stomping rhythms and engaging performances by top local acts such as Liné Koen, Lucy Tops and Anna Olivier. The audience is invited to join in on the festivities as they sing and dance along with the cast. Supplied image. From Billy Joel and The Beatles’ timeless classics to the soulful sounds of Etta James and Whitney Houston, the musical's playlist spans generations and genres, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. As the music fills the air, the audience is invited to join in on the festivities as they sing and dance along with the cast.

“Rocking the Bar" is a tribute to the power of music as it unites and uplifts. It's a reminder that, no matter where we come from or what challenges we face, there's always joy to be found in shared moments of music and merriment. Where: The Kalk Bay Theatre. When: Runs until June 16 June, at 8pm.

Cost: Tickets cost R335 and can be purchased from Quicket. Jurgen Romario Mc Ewan. Picture: FACEBOOK “Krismis van Map Jacobs“ This compelling production centres around the release of a feared gang leader named Map, who is out on parole after seven years in prison. As he re-enters society, the community is left questioning if he has truly been rehabilitated.

Set against the backdrop of forced relocations within the Mother City, which includes the Cape Flats, this play highlights the deep complexities of social and societal issues, shedding light on their profound impact on individuals and communities at large. From the struggles of unemployment and poverty to the search for identity and forgiveness, it offers a exploration of contemporary challenges. It also seeks to confront the enduring scars of apartheid, particularly on the Cape Coloured community, highlighting the lasting legacy of injustice.

The play is directed by Andre'Samuels and it includes a sterling cast which includes Maurice Paige Emile Smit, Gail Juta, Paul Savage, Megan Saayman, Sanchia Davids, Lee Roodt, Jurgen Romario Mc Ewan, Keenan Herman and Redione Stephens. Where: The Artscape Theatre. When: Thursday, May 30, at 10.30am.

Cost: Tickets cost R80 and can be purchased from Webtickets. David Muller and Suzie Gehr in ‘Love Letters.’ Picture: Supplied. “Love Letters” Be swept away by the timeless charm of American playwright and novelist A.R. Gurney’s "Love Letters."

The two-hander drama is a delightful mix of nostalgia, humour and heartfelt emotion. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for drama in1990, the play has been on staged on Broadway in New York City as well as London’s West End. "Love Letters“ follows the correspondence between a man named Andy and a woman named Melissa, over the course of fifty years. From their humorous exchanges in adolescence to the letters exchanged in later years, audiences are drawn into a journey of love, friendship and life's ups and downs.

Bringing this play to life are seasoned actors David Muller and Suzie Gehr, under the direction of Celia Musikanth. On the show’s website, seasoned actor David Sherwood who hails from Cape Town, described “Love Letters” as “one of the most difficult things to do on stage and you both did it with aplomb." Renowned journalist Karen Kotze added: "It’s the most mesmerising performance of the textured and layered letters between two friends, spanning a lifetime of tumultuous change, introspection, retrospection across the rigours of growing up societal expectation, love, jealousy, passion, longing... and real life."

Theatre enthusiast Gillian Marsberg, was also quoted as saying: “We saw this. It was different as the stage was a table and 2 chairs…. The dialogue however was mesmerizing. We were hooked from the beginning.“ Where: The Drama Factory in Somerset West. When: Saturday, June 1, at 3pm and Sunday, June 2, at 4pm.