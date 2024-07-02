Qaqamba Ntshinka promises a spiritually-charged, soulful performance at Selective Live

Qaqamba Ntshinka, a rising star of Afro-jazz, is set to light up the stage at Selective Live this July. With her powerful vocals and soul-stirring lyrics, Ntshinka is not just a performer but a storyteller. Her musical journey began at the Bridges for Music Academy, which she credits for boosting her confidence and career.

“The academy empowered me to unlock my full potential and emerge as a stronger, more confident artist,” she shares. This transformative experience paid off as her music now resonates with audiences far and wide. Growing up, Ntshinka was inspired by South African music legends like Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela. Their music, rich with social commentary and timeless messages, sparked her desire to create impactful music.

“I wanted to write music that will be timeless, that people will relate to throughout many years,” she explains. “Some people say I am an old soul, or perhaps I’ve lived before,” she muses, reflecting on her deep connection to the past while shaping the future of Afrojazz. Ntshinka’s singles “Zizinja”, “Maqondana” and “Ingase Uyazi” have touched many hearts. And each song carries a unique story and message. “Let’s start with ‘Maqondana’. I have always been a fan of black healthy love relationships. I grew up in an environment where my parents loved each other in the most beautiful ways,“ she says.

“They are kind to one another even in the middle of a disagreement. They are loud in how they love each other. It is a love song inspired by the love story of my parents.” Additionally she explained that “Zizinja” is a wake-up call to chase one's dreams, a song that literally came to her in a dream, urging everyone to realise that their dreams are valid. “Ingase Uyazi” addresses mental health, inspired by a close friend's struggle. It's a message of hope and assurance that no one is alone.

BALANCING music, business and mindfulness is key to her success. | INSTAGRAM Opening for artists like Sjava, Mandisi Dyantyis and Zonke at the Thikho Events Business Premium Jazz Festival was a dream come true for the jazz singer. “Being on the same stage with Sis Zonke, Bhut Mandisi Dyantyis, and Bhut Sjava was life-changing. It made me believe that indeed my craft is worth it,” she says. Balancing music, business and mindfulness is key to her success. As a graduate skilled in music production, business and mindfulness, she dedicates time to each area, ensuring her music remains authentic and true to her roots.

“My music remains authentic by staying connected to my roots and the stories of my community,” she adds. “Growing up inspired by legends like Mama Miriam Makeba and Tata Hugh Masekela, I strive to create music that carries weight and substance, much like theirs. My songs reflect my experiences and the social issues I witness, ensuring they resonate with my cultural heritage and personal journey.” So, what can you expect at Selective Live?

“An emotionally, spiritually-charged and soulful performance that blends Afrojazz with elements of Ancient Afro Soul music,” Ntshinka promises. She’ll bring new arrangements of her singles and introduce fresh compositions. In addition, Ntshinka is passionate about youth empowerment in South Africa.