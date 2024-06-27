R&B singer Keyshia Cole, is heading to South Africa for three live concerts

Iconic American singer Keyshia Cole, will be bringing her soulful vocals and powerful stage presence to South Africa for the very first time, later this year. Seasoned concert organisers Glen21 Entertainment, confirmed that the multi-award-winning artist will be in the Mother City at the GrandWest Grand Arena on Thursday, September 26, and in the North West at Sun City on Saturday, September 28, before concluding her tour in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena on Sunday, September 29.

The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and Billboard chart-topper is well-known for her soulful vocals and relatable lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak, and empowerment. Some of her popular hits include, “Let It Go”, “I Should Have Cheated” and “Nobody's Perfect”. Cole is sure to deliver an unforgettable concert experience for local fans. Glen Netshipise, CEO of Glen21 Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing one of R&B’s finest performers, Keyshia Cole, to SA for the very first time.

“Not only does her music resonate with audiences around the globe, but she has a huge following in the country.” Netshipise added that her fans will be in for an unforgettable night of positivity, powerful energy, and great music. “Having witnessed her live, we know that her South African fans are in for a show to remember. Expect an unforgettable night of positive vibes, high energy, and great soulful music – the perfect combination”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Glen21 Entertainment (@glen21ent) Fans are excited to witness Cole’s performance. “Oh my God!!! This one I cannot miss,” wrote @wholelottaflavour on X.