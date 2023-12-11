Rapper and television presenter Rouge ties the knot with partner, Ginger Mac

Rapper and television presenter Rouge (real name Deko Barbara-Jessica Wedi) has officially tied the knot with long-term partner, Macmillan "Ginger Mac" Mabaleka. The couple who have been together for nine years announced in June that they were engaged, and this past weekend the pair tied the knot with their family and friends coming out to celebrate with them.

Among the guests at their wedding was Rouge’s close friend and rapper, Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena, who was part of the bridal party. Another well-known guest, who was also one of Rouge’s bridesmaids, was Nonqaba “Ms Cosmo” Rwaxa, and former Jamali member Mariechan Luiters. Rouge ties the knot with partner, Ginger Mac. Picture: Instagram In an exclusive with Roger Goode on 5FM Drive, Ginger Mac, also Rouge’s manager, revealed how he had proposed to her: “I got on one knee on Saturday, and South Africa shook metaphorically and physically.

“I don’t know which knee I got on, I knew I had to go down on my knee, the ring was in my pocket, and I had a speech. But that went out the window. I’m just lucky she said yes. I think I mumbled a bit.” He also revealed that he didn’t plan to make her his fiancée for too long, “It’s been a nine-year relationship, I don’t want to make her a fiancée for too long.” An unusual aspect of Rouge’s relationship with Ginger Mac is that he is the only person she has ever dated.

Rouge ties the knot with partner, Ginger Mac. Picture: Instagram The company hosting the wedding ceremony kept it within their close circle. They shared the joyous event on Instagram, starting a celebratory countdown. Fellow rapper Moozlie shared clips of the traditional marriage in an Instagram post captioned, “#ForeverMabaleka”. Rouge shared highlights of the intimate event on her Instagram story. She revealed moments of singing and dancing with close friends and family.