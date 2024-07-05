Rapper Jub Jub cleared as state withdraws rape and assault charge

Jub Jub, real name Molemo Katleho Maarohanye, has recently seen the charges against him withdrawn in a case brought by his ex-girlfriend, Amanda du-Pont. Du-Pont accused Jub Jub of rape, attempted murder and assault, leading to several months of court appearances.

The case has been closely followed by the public and media, given the serious nature of the allegations and the prominence of the individuals involved. The charges were ultimately withdrawn after a thorough review of the case by the prosecution. In a statement dated June 20, acting deputy director of public prosecution in Johannesburg, TJ Mbodi, announced the decision. The statement read: “After careful perusal of the above-mentioned police docket, together with the relevant prosecutors’ report read in conjunction with your representation, this office has decided to withdraw the charges against the accused as there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution… your representation is therefore successful and the criminal case against the accused must be withdrawn.

According to reports, Phindi Mjonondwana, the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), stated: “After consideration of the case docket, the report from the prosecutor and the representations lodged to the director of public prosecution’s office, that office came to a conclusion that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution and the sensible thing to do was to withdraw the charges against Molemo Maarohanye.” Jub Jub took to X: “God is the Aplha and Omega and the omnipotent” God is the Aplha and Omega and the omnipotent #JubJub pic.twitter.com/YZj2BmScMn

— Jub Jub (@official_jubjub) July 4, 2024 @IamLadyeeElle wrote: “A case withdraw doesn’t make you innocent though. We all know how difficult it is to prosecute rape cases, the State didn’t have enough evidence to prosecute you but they did not declare you as “NOT GUILTY”. A case withdraw doesn’t make you innocent though. We all know how difficult it is to prosecute rape cases, the State didn’t have enough evidence to prosecute you but they did not declare you as “NOT GUILTY”. — Lona_Mbeki (@IamLadyeeElle) July 4, 2024 @thabi66078651 wrote: “They saw something in you and wanted to destroy it, don't be tamed, just unleash the greatness in you👊.”