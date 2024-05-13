Rappers weigh in on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef

The simmering war of words between world-renowned rappers, Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been dominating the headlines in recent weeks. As they continue to insult and make scandalous allegations against each other, there is a widespread belief that this feud points to something more sinister emerging behind the scenes of the music world.

The feud between Lamar and Drake, who is also known as Champagne Papi, has seen them attack each another’s families and personal lives in a series of escalating diss tracks. Drake recently shared a clip on his Insta stories from the mini-series “A Man in Full. The series follows a real estate tycoon battling bankruptcy and betrayal as he tries to protect his legacy. In the snippet, the protagonist lies on the ground with his inner thoughts echoing through the screen: “I don’t mean this as a criticism. Or maybe I do. But when you die, will people notice? When I go, there are going to be a lot of memories of me by a lot of people. Many who hate me [but] even so, a person needs to live with vigor. Otherwise, what’s the point?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) Meanwhile, there have also been a series of unexplained incidents that have occurred as the rappers remain in in the spotlight. This includes a trespasser who reportedly got into an altercation with security on Drake’s Toronto property last week, a day after a separate trespasser was caught at his mansion and two days after a security guard was shot and injured outside the property’s front gates. These incidents and the rap beef have rocked the music world, with South African rapper Cassper Nyovest, also weighing in.

When asked whose side of the rap feud he was on, he said: “I admire both of them as artists. Kendrick won the battle, but Drake is that guy. His catalogue is amazing. To say otherwise would be hating.” He added on Instagram: “Yeah, I can relate so much to where he is now. Niggas are tired of Drake running the game. I hope he finds God and wisdom. Without that, you end fighting from an empty place trying to convince the world you’re not insecure when you are. WE ALL ARE!!! But we are also ALL BLESSED!!!” US rapper and actor 50 cent, also has since shared his thoughts on the rap beef.

“I’ve seen this movie before, it will not end well. You disagree ok, then where is your s**t at boy,” he has been reported as saying. Rick Ross also recently shared a video clip of him enjoying Lamar’s “Not Like Us”, where the rapper calls out several members of Drake's OVO imprint and even labelled the Canadian rapper a “paedophile” in the song. Meanwhile, @bible4players4 recently wrote on X: “THEY PLAYING IT AT THE POOL PARTIES ALREADY”