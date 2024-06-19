Rapulana Seiphemo's return to ‘Generations: The Legacy’ leaves fans unimpressed

The news of Rapulana Seiphemo rejoining the cast of SABC1’s “Generations: The Legacy” has been met with criticism from netizens. The multi-award-winning actor is set to reprise his iconic character, Tau Mogale, from Wednesday, July 3.

However netizens seem to think that Seiphemo’s on and off presence on the soapie is becoming boring and predictable. @MLindubuhle wrote: “Damn... how many time will they bring him back? 2 times, 3 time.....? Haaaaaaaaaa.” Damn... how many time will they bring him back? 2 times, 3 time.....? Haaaaaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/OgnrtjrkuS

— Lindubuhle_M (@MLindubuhle) June 18, 2024 @Zoe16111 said: “Yoooo Saze sashaaaa he’s probably back for the 10th time.” Yoooo Saze sashaaaa he’s probably back for the 10 th time — Zoe😜 (@Zoe16111) June 18, 2024 Over the past few years, Seiphemo was brought back by producer Mfundi Vundla a few times for short stints.

Last April, veteran actors Connie Ferguson and Seiphemo, returned to the show as guest stars. In August, they returned again. At the same time, acclaimed actor Aubrey Poo also joined the long-running show as Khumo Moroka, a high-powered scion. Poo is still on the show. Now Seiphemo will be returning once again for a storyline that is yet to be revealed.

In a short response to Independent Media Lifestyle, Seiphemo said: “I’m back!” Meanwhile the production members said: “As crew members, we are very excited to have him back. He is a larger-than-life character who brings humour and colour to the set. “He is a pleasure to work with and from what we’ve shot so far, we can tell that viewers will welcome the evolved version of Tau Mogale.”

Since the show began in 1993, fans have been glued to their TV sets at 8pm during the week, making it one of the most watched series in the country with an initial viewership of more than six million. Over the years A-list actors like Katlego Danke, Sophie Ndaba, Seputla Sebogodi, Winnie Ntshaba and the late Menzi Ngubane among others, entertained us with 30-minute episodes of intrigue, drama, laughter and tears. This time around Seiphemo will be working with the industry veterans, Poo, Kgomotso Christopher, Manaka Ranaka and Samela Tyelbooi, along with Didintle Khunou and Sibusisiwe Kondleka among others cast members.