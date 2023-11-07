Reality series ‘Die Brug’ is not a race to finish a bridge but a race to earn trust

The first episode of “Die Brug’ debuted recently, promising to keep audiences engaged from the get-go. This series centres on a group of contestants who join forces to construct a bridge leading to a grand prize waiting for them.

What truly distinguishes “Die Brug” is the deeply personal motivations that drive each contestant’s participation, resulting in a heartfelt journey that resonates with viewers. This South African TV show connects you with the contestants’ individual stories while they collaborate towards a common goal. It’s a compelling blend of raw emotion spurred on by the challenging circumstances while surrounded by beauty, making it a must-watch. The media was granted a peek into the lives of the contestants and the production team.

The contestants all come from different walks of life, from a yoga instructor to a mother who just wants to prove to her children that she can do it. However, each of them shares a common thread, a story that holds the potential to transform heartfelt experiences into sources of hope. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jamie Olivia Carolus (@jamodiaries) Some contestants grapple with grief, while others view this competition as a chance to build something new, something brimming with hope.

The local adaptation of “Die Brug” was skilfully crafted by Red Pepper Pictures, known for hits such as “Big Brother South Africa” and “Lip Sync Battle Africa”. The series was filmed in Swellendam in the Western Cape, where contestants come together to, literally, bridge the gap between their hopes and dreams and reality. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frederick Louw (@junkieflo) Frederick Louw, the series and creative director, said: “‘Die Brug’ might look like a reality TV show with a group of strangers on an island with R100 million on it. But it’s actually a story of trust. In the end , if they make it, strangers will vote for someone to fetch the prize alone.”

He added: “That person alone will decide, if and if they do, how they want to share the money.” NEW SHOW:



DIE BRUG (The Bridge) it’s an adventure reality series, where twelve strangers must work together to build a bridge in a remote, rugged and pristine location, with one hoping to walk away with prize money of R1 million.



Produced by Red Pepper Pictures, Die Brug… pic.twitter.com/qu8VjbmjvR — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) October 4, 2023 Viewers are excited for the next episode: “Wow – something different on South African television for a change! Might watch this,” one wrote. Wow - something different on South African television for a change! Might watch this. — SUPERINFORMATIVE on TikTok (@i_likebrandon) October 4, 2023 Another said: “A must-watch.”