Reality TV star Christall Kay reclaims her mansion after legal battle

After two years of turmoil, “The Real Housewives of Johannesburg” (RHOJ) star Christall Kay is finally back in her Johannesburg mansion. The drama with her house was believed to have started two years ago when she initially planned to sell the mansion for R8 million to a businesswoman who was supposed to join “The Real Housewives of Durban” (RHOD).

But things got messy, and Kay, who is also a pop star, was forced to move out because the buyer only paid a R5 million deposit. Kay and the buyer had an agreement to pay R65 000 every month to cover the remainder of the amount but the buyer made payments of around R20 000 per month. Despite Kay’s prior extension of the specified deadlines, the buyer still didn’t meet the instalment dates. A formal cancellation notice regarding the sale agreement was then issued.

“She didn’t pay an instalment and tried to pay the last amounts through a bond. But this was a cash agreement. It was never a bond agreement,” Kay recently told “The Citizen.” But now, the reality star is finally back in her house. She took to Instagram this week to share her excitement about moving back into her mansion. “Home is where the heart is ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Kay captioned the picture posing in front of her house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christall Kay (@christallkay) A few days later, she followed the post with another. Posing infront of her fireplace, she wrote: “Back in the Saddle again!!!🐴 Country living at its best 🏇.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christall Kay (@christallkay) Kay explained to news outlet “Zimoja” that she is back in her house home after two years of fighting. “Now I can relax and enjoy my festive season… I did not get it in the best condition, but now I can decide what to do with it,” she added to the publication.