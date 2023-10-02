Refiloe Mpakanyane to host a new podcast dedicated to contemporary African art

Latitudes, a global platform for art from Africa, is launching “Latitudes Podcast”, an exciting addition to the art scene, offering a wide array of perspectives and insights into the world of art. “Latitudes Podcast” is poised to become a valuable resource for anyone interested in contemporary art, particularly from an African perspective.

The show promises to be a platform for meaningful conversations that sheds light on the ever-evolving world of art and its impact on culture and society. Hosted by seasoned broadcaster and art connoisseur Refiloe Mpakanyane, the podcast promises to bring together a diverse range of art professionals and figures from the art scene. The line-up of guests includes South African artist Cinga Samson, gallerist Mark Read, collector and gallerist Stefan Simchowitz, and multidisciplinary architect Sumayya Vally.

The diversity of voices will make for engaging and thought-provoking discussions on various aspects of art, from creation to curation, collection and advocacy. In a press statement shared with media, Mpakanyane shared: “To say that I am giddy with excitement about hosting the Latitudes Podcast is the understatement of the century. “I have been the biggest fan of Latitudes’ amazing art platform since their launch in 2019; they’ve done amazing work so far, and I feel blessed to be a part of the journey talking about, celebrating, interrogating, the state of, as well as exploring, African art from the continent, the diaspora, anywhere and everywhere.

“Being able to see, witness, and uplift emerging and established artists who are doing amazing things, not just for themselves but for African art at large, is why I do what I do.” Mpakanyane envisions "Latitudes Podcast“ as a platform that fosters a genuine connection between listeners and the featured guests. She wants the conversations to not only be informative but to also be personally enriching, allowing listeners to gain insights into the motivations, inspirations, and personalities of the individuals shaping the contemporary African art scene.

“I hope we provide an opportunity for art lovers, wherever you might find yourself on that scale, to revel in this opportunity to tap into the minds of all the people we’ll be chatting to in season 1 and to get to know them a little bit more, to feel as though you have connected to their essence to what makes them tick. “What makes them who they are. What inspires them and, of course, to just listen in on these conversations that are so meaningful, important and relevant,” added the former Metro FM presenter. The podcast aims to explore innovative ways of accessing contemporary visual arts from Africa, offering a fresh perspective on African art.

“After creating an online marketplace for artists and galleries, as well as an annual art fair based in Johannesburg, a natural next step for Latitudes is to launch and host the first podcast dedicated to contemporary African art,” said Latitudes co-founder Lucy MacGarry. “We’ve seen first-hand the impact of rich editorial content around the many artists we promote. “For us, it’s imperative that people around the world have an accessible means to learn about and engage with African art, as ultimately, this will lead to a new collector base and a wider range of career-advancing opportunities for artists from the continent and diaspora.”