Regina Malan’s ‘The Waiting Game’ takes audience on a journey of self-discovery

August is filled to the brim with Women’s Month themed events. Among these is a stellar line up of versatile actors from the Cape Town Theatre Company.

They are in a new production, “The Waiting Game”, featuring LGBTQ characters and real representation, which is showing in the heart of Cape Town and the Muizenberg theatre community. Regina Malan’s show, which is a riveting combination of heartfelt moments, action-packed dance sequences and beautiful music all woven together, takes the audience on a journey of self-discovery, healing past traumas and simply finding the joy in everyday life. It has a cast of more than 17 performers and an original story set to music and dance.

The story follows Skye, a sweet and over-thinking actress, with big emotions, an abundance of energy and so much heart, and Micha, a frazzled, endearing, loyal and aspiring writer, who is in a slump after her book keeps getting rejected by publishing houses. Both are yearning for connection and waiting to find their way in the world, and everything changes for good when they meet and instantly become best friends, finding each other in the chaos of this new world. However, things become shaky when Skye and Micha are caught in the middle of drama and have to navigate the turmoil caused by their families. A turn of events sets them on a new path and it suddenly forces them to question everything they hold dear.

Malan said: "I remember distinctly that we were all experiencing a sort of frantic energy when coming out of lock down. We wanted to suddenly do so many things, see so many things, be so many things, as if making up for lost time, but we ended up burning ourselves out and losing connection with people even more. " I don't know if it was because we were all forced to slow down or forced to be alone, even when sharing time with others, but it definitely changed the way we consumed art and how fast we suddenly wanted things to go back to 'normal'. "This, and the feeling of waiting for things to change, made me think about how many times we've waited for things to happen and we were powerless to do anything or refused to take action even when we had the opportunity to do so."

Owner of The Wave Theatre, Clarence Ford said: “We really are in a period of unbridled creativity. Our theatre seeks to represent a period of renaissance and renewal. It’s not just a stage, it’s a reflection of society in change. “Some view it as a society in turmoil. Young people are more invested in the future while older folk are chained to the past. “In this schism expression is omnipresent. The Wave Theatre is a turn-key solution to new and especially youth entrants. Its pedigree since inception in 1971 ( Space Theatre) is beyond reproach, it has served creatives through change, it will continue to do that.

“The Waiting Game” takes the stage at The Wave Theatre, 44 on Long Street, from August 10 to 19 and then at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg, August 24 to September 2. Tickets range from R150 to R180 and can be purchased via Quicket. Show times vary. Flowers Bergrivier. Picture: Supplied Flower Spectacle

The annual early spring flower spectacle that sees a riot of colourful indigenous blooms carpet the landscape along the Cape West Coast and inland is set to take place soon! For those keen to experience this phenomenal floral abundance, pull into Velddrif, a town that hugs the banks of the Berg River, a few kilometres from where the river enters the ocean. Visitors can look forward to an array of flowers to be enjoyed in the area, while also soaking up the welcoming lifestyle of this coastal village.

No trip to Velddrif is complete without a visit to the famous Bokkomlaan. Fringed by the Great Berg River this quaint dirt road is scattered with a cluster of historic buildings and jetties. In addition to the flower-filled scenery, visitors can expect to spot a vast array of birdlife in the Berg River estuary. Where: Cape West Coast.

When: Until August 25. Cost: Free, bring money for the eateries. Friday Night Jazz

The V&A Waterfront’s Makers Landing is thrilled to bring all jazz lovers Friday Night Jazz at Makers Landing, taking place every second and third Friday of the month. The Guitar Cartel, a group of guitarists that became brothers when they got together to share and celebrate each other’s unique style of guitar playing from jazz, R&B and soul to African sounds. The Guitar Cartel features the phenomenal Keanu Harker, Julius May and band leader, Cameron Ward.