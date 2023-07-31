‘Riceboy Sleeps’ bags top honours at 44th Durban International Film Festival

The 44th Durban International Film Festival wrapped up the event and prize giving over the weekend with Korean film, “Riceboy Sleeps”, scooping the top honour. Directed by Anthony Shim, the film bagged the Best Feature Film award for its epic tale of a single parent's journey of forging a new future for her son in a foreign land.

“Omen” bagged the Best African Feature and “Runs in the Family” took the Best South African Feature accolade. Directed by Ian Gabriel, “Runs in the Family” was commended for providing a space for greater inclusion, respect and acceptance of the LGBTQIA+ community. “Runs in the Family”. Picture: Supplied South African apartheid-era production, “Mapantsula”, directed by Oliver Schmitz and starring Thomas Mogotlane and Marcel van Heerden among others, won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The jury described the film as a “cultural touchstone for South Africa that continues to inspire younger generations of filmmakers”. “The Mother Of All Lies” captivated the jury and was awarded Best Documentary, while Best African Documentary went to “Le Spectre De Boko Haram” and the Best South African Documentary was given to “Milisuthando”, directed by Milisuthando Bongela. The jury found “Milisuthando” to be a “strikingly poetic piece of work that truly strives to invent a cinematic language that can accurately express the nuances and complexities of South Africa and her people”.

The Amnesty International Durban Human Rights Award was awarded to “Beyond Utopia”, for raising awareness of the long hidden gross human rights violations in North Korea. As the event came to a close, festival manager and head of programming, Andrea Voges, expressed her appreciation for the audiences who attended the festival: “It was inspiring to see audiences coming to the cinema. “It shows us that there is huge enthusiasm from our South African audiences for high-quality arthouse films at the festival. It encourages us to continue to develop and we look forward to DIFF2024.”

Other notable winners: “Mirror Mirror” - Best South African Short Film “Will you Look At Me” - Best Short Film

“Apostles Of Cinema”- Best African Short Film “Hibernation” - Best South African Film Lila Avilés (“Totem”) - Best Director

“The Burdened“ - Best Screenplay “Joram” - Best Cinematography “A Roadside Banquet” - Best Student Film