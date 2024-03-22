Rick Ross sings the praises of Focalistic: ‘I’m proud of you. You touched the world’

American rapper Rick Ross recently expressed his admiration for South African musician Focalistic and the significant contribution he has made to amapiano. The "Ke Star" hitmaker, whose real name is Lethabo Sebetso, went live with the US artist as they hinted about working together.

On the live chat, Ross also highlighted Focalistic’s collaboration with Nigerian superstar Davido for their hit song “Champion Sound” as well as the the rise of amapiano. “I wanna say I’m proud of you. You touched the world,” the world-renowned rapper told Focalistic on the video. On their possible collaboration, this will be Ross’s first amapiano venture.

This collaboration holds great promise as it signifies the genre’s expanding reach and influence beyond its South African roots. But this won’t be the first time that Ross has worked with a South African artist. In 2021, he collaborated with Kwesta for their single “I Came I Saw”, with the music video being in Katlehong, Gauteng.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRESIDENT YA STRAATA 👨🏾‍💼 (@focalistic) The South African rapper’s fans were thrilled about the praise he received from the American musician as well as the duo possibly working together. This included @_officialpapii_ who wrote: Big shoutout to the biggest boss @richforever n president yaa straata @focalistic 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.“ @souldeep_012 added: “That's why you inspire me 🙌.”