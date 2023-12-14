Rika Sennett, André Stoltz rediscover love, life and the celebration of Christmas in festive TV special, ‘Kind’

Legendary Afrikaans actors Rika Sennett and André Stoltz come together to offer viewers a special treat this festive season. Starring as Lenie and Marius in the made-for-TV movie, “Kind”, the elderly married couple set out to make their Christmas the best one yet after being excluded from a family vacation.

Rika Sennett and André Stoltz in “Kind”. Picture: Supplied In a story directed by Gustav Gerdener, the veteran actors set out to rediscover love and find the meaning of life again. Describing the Christmas special, Gerdener, said that it’s a film that will certainly warm the hearts of the whole family. “It’s a story about about reconciliation that makes you realise where you are in your life and that you need to make the best of it; about appreciating the little things and striving to suck the marrow out of life.”

Filmed in Johannesburg, “Kind” will offer viewers wild car chases, dancing in nature and late-night putt-putt scenes to name a few. Gerdener said he was determined to stay true to the storyline in hopes of guiding viewers to it’s powerful message. "I stayed true to the story, dug deep, peeled the onion layer by layer, and extracted every last bit of juice from it.

“As a director, you must realise the camera is the viewer’s eyes, and you must guide them to the message in the hope that they will get new insights into life,” he said. Starring alongside Sennett and Stoltz is actor and comedian, Hannes Brümmer, Zonika de Vries, Monica Muller and Andreas Jordaan. Zonika de Vries, Hannes Brümmer en Monica Muller in “Kind”. Picture: Supplied. Gerdener said it was a “dream come true” to work with such experienced actors.

“It only takes a word, and they understand exactly what you want. I have tremendous respect for how they handled the sometimes challenging filming conditions. It was a joy! And with this technical team, I would go to war.” Producer Danie Bester commented: “I think the film is a beautiful, delicate, and unexpected exploration of ageing, family relationships and the celebration of Christmas. Rika Sennett and André Stoltz in “Kind”. Picture: Supplied “Under Gustav’s guidance, Rika and André, take us on an intimate and personal journey that I believe will resonate with viewers – young and old – because it’s so honest and sincere.”