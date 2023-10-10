‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ to screen in Paris

For the first time, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi’s documentary will be shown outside his home country. “Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story” is set to screen at the Kimpton St Honoré in Paris, where he lives with his wife and children.

The screening is part of a fund-raising initiative towards supporting the impactful work of the Kolisi Foundation. A captivating Q&A session will follow. Directed by the award-winning Tebogo Malope, who is also responsible for shows like “Queen Sono”, “Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story” premiered on Showmax in March and shared Kolisi’s journey to the top – from humble beginnings to inspiring the nation and the world.

Rachel took to Instagram to share the news of the screening and expressed how grateful she was for the support they had received. She wrote: “I can’t believe that a few months ago we were sitting at the very first screening of RISE the Siya Kolisi story in Zwide, the community where Siya grew up. “And this week we will have the first screening in the middle of Paris!

"The @kolisi_foundation along with @ihghotels has worked really hard to make sure this will be a night to remember! So grateful to everyone who has supported so far! "Only a few tickets left, unfortunately being a cinema set up seats are limited ❤️ Hope to see you there. Link is in @kolisi_foundation bio x 📷: @carlismithy." Fans in other parts of the world commented on the documentary too.