Robert Marawa and Skhumba Hlophe team up as co-host on ‘The Quantum Football Show’

Mzansi sportscaster Robert Marawa and comedian Skhumba Hlophe are hosting a new sports magazine show on Showmax. Produced by creative agency, 22Ours, “The Quantum Football Show”, sees the legends mixing sport and comedy to provide an educational yet entertaining discussion on the nation’s favourite sport: football.

In the first episode, which recently dropped on Showmax Premier League, Hlophe is behind the wheel of a Quantum taxi, travelling through the streets of Johannesburg with Marawa, picking up special guests along the way, and talking about all things football. On their way, the two pick up Charlton Athletic veteran, Lazio, and Orlando Pirates attacker, Mark Fish, former Pirates and Mamelodi Sundown’s attacker, Teko Modise, and “Outlaws” actor, Keketso Mpitso, who all engage in conversation on the beautiful game. “I am very, very excited. I’m always up for innovations, always up for something new, something that hasn’t really touched the surface of the earth. I have always been that kind of person,” said Marawa.

Marawa believes the concept of the show is the perfect recipe for an entertaining series about the game. “I think the concept is great. It takes place exactly where conversations happen; within SA’s most loved mode of transport, the Quantum.” Meanwhile Hlophe, who offers comic relief to the show, said he was thrilled to be part of this concept.