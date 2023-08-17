Robyn Reid is ‘Unapologetically Me’ in debut solo show

Cape Town singer/songwriter Robyn Reid is bringing the heat to Zero21 Social this weekend and says she will not be apologetic in her showcase. The Parkwood-born performer will be hosting a show called “Unapologetically Me” Cape Town CBD.

Reid, 29, will be joined by the versatile dance queen from the south, Miss Pinetee Valhour, as she belts out the latest trending songs from Rihanna and Beyoncé to African classics. Byron Philander, a new and upcoming vocalist, also brings his smooth soulful vocals to the stage. Reid said: “I’ve been singing since I was 10 years old but professionally since 2016. I’m a versatile singer but I have an undying love for African house music therefore my original music is African house.”

Reid, who is an LGBTQIA+ supporter, says she aims to honour the kings and queens of this community and encourage them to be themselves. “I knew I’ve always been different, look different, dress different, act different, I feel different and even sound different vocally so I’ve been living this past year with just being myself and unapologetically doing so and not caring about people’s judgement. I’m excited to show people who I am and what I’m capable of. “I’m excited to show the world who I am as a vocalist, song writer and performer and also to embrace the queer community and culture. I want to honour the queens, the kings the ‘theys’ and the ‘thems’.”

Reid says she also wants to use the opportunity to inspire those who feel they cannot be themselves and to embrace body positivity. Doors open at 8pm. Entry is R50 at the door. The 2023 National Aerial Sports South Africa competition

Athleticism, creativity and gravity-defying performances will greet visitors at the first national competition for Aerial Sports South Africa. Spectators can prepare to be dazzled by various displays of aerial attractions at the Roxy Revue Bar. Entrants, from across the country, will perform awe-inspiring acrobatic stunts to wow the judges as they fight for the crown of the best aerial acrobat in South Africa. Where: Roxy Revue Bar, GrandWest.

When: Saturday, August 19, at 12pm. Cost: R120. Book via Quicket. Muratie. Picture:Supplied Vintage Wine Festival

Are you interested in in tasting a wide range of vintage wines? Well, you won’t need to wait long. Muratie Retro Rouge Wine Festival is back and it caters for the whole family. Head to Stellenbosch and join the Melck family at the farm in a “Celebration of Muratie’s Rich History Through Vintage Wine,” an intimate event featuring good food, lots of fine vintage wines, great company and live music and even take a Muratie branded wine glass home as a keepsake.

Wine and food will be available for purchase. Due to limited space, visitors are advised to book in advance. Telephone: (021) 865 2330 or email: [email protected] or book online at https://www.muratie.co.za/muratie-event/flavours-of-winter/#tribe-tickets Where: Muratie Stellenbosch.

When: Saturday, August 26, at 10am to 5pm. Cost: R220/pp (includes a welcome glass of Muratie Melck’s red, a tasting of vintage wines, live music and a Muratie tasting glass to take home). Children Free. Nonto_R. Picture:Supplied Women in Comedy

Nonto_R is a Durban-based comedienne taking the South African comedy industry by storm. Well loved and respected by her peers and audiences around the country. Last year, she won two prestigious awards at the Comics Choice Comedy Awards ceremony – the Joe Mafela Award, The Breakthrough Award and the one she’s bringing to Cape Town; “Best Comedy Festival or Show Award”, she hosts Women In Comedy which has been running for over seven years. The line-up features an all-female list of comedy heavyweights including Angel Campey, Tumi Mkha’, Vee Morton and Kate Pinchuck, hosted by Nonto_R, with a few surprise acts.