Legendary South African rock band eVOID will make their way back home in April for a double-city support tour. The band was formed in Gauteng in the 1977, but left SA for London in 1985 where they have lived for the last 38 years.

Popular for their chart-topping singles like, “Taximan”, “Shadows” and “I Am a Fadget”, they have been confirmed as the opening act for Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s (OMD) “Greatest Hits South Africa Tour”, which takes place in Cape Town and Joburg on 18 and 20 April respectively. Last year, OMD released their 14th studio album, “Bauhaus Staircase”, in celebration of their 40th anniversary. OMD members Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys. Picture: Supplied The band travels the globe this year, playing 22 dates across the UK and Ireland, including their biggest ever London headline show at London’s O2 Arena on March 24.

OMD frontman, Andy McCluskey said: “It’s been far too long since we played live in South Africa, so we are really excited to be coming to do concerts in April 2024.” To date OMD have sold more than 25 million singles and 15 million albums, which has established them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain’s best-loved pop groups. Their previous albums include their 1980’s “Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark” and “Organisation”, “Architecture & Morality” (1981) and “Dazzle Ships” (1983).

The new album “Bauhaus Staircase” sees the band’s most explicitly political record that was born during the Covid-19 lockdowns. It’s a broad, electronic, sonic masterpiece that lyrically tackles the topics of the future. It was predominantly written, recorded, and mixed by both McCluskey and OMD co-founder, Paul Humphreys. OMD and eVOID will perform live on April 18 at Green Point A-Track, Green Point, Cape Town and on April 20 at Marks Park Sports Club in Emmarentia, Johannesburg.