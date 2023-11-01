Rock band Milky Chance announces SA tour in 2024

Rock band Milky Chance will be returning to South Africa after eight years. The group announced they will tour to promote their latest album, “Living In A Haze”, in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban in February.

Tickets go on sale on the Breakout Events website on November 2 at 9am. The band will perform at Green Point A-Track, Cape Town, on February 15, Marks Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, on February 17 and the Durban Botanic Gardens uMphafa Field on February 18. In an Instagram post, the band wrote: “SOUTH AFRICA! 🇿🇦 It’s been 8 long years and we CANNOT wait to be back! Let’s dance together in February of 2024. Tickets will go on sale on November 2 at 8am CET / 9am SAST! 🥳.”

Bassist and percussionist Philipp Dausch is extremely excited for their return to South Africa. ''It's been way too long since we were in South Africa. Back then it was so special for so many reasons and we really felt welcomed by the people. "We have plenty of new music since our last visit that we want to share and we grew into the live band we always wanted to be. We can't wait to play for the people in SA," said Dausch.

Milky Chance originated in Kassel, Germany, where childhood friends Clemens Rehbein and Dausch formed the indie-pop band and rose to fame with their breakout hit "Stolen Dance". Aside from the song reaching #1 on the charts, it was certified platinum in multiple countries and became one of the most Shazamed songs of all time. The band's previous albums are “Sadnecessary” (2013), followed by Blossom (2017), Mind the Moon (2019) and their latest album, “Living In A Haze”, earlier this year.

They've reached a massive global audience, resulting in 7 billion career streams and 13 million Spotify monthly listeners. Since going fully independent in 2021 they have evolved in an increasingly precarious music industry, performing at festivals like Coachella, Reading and Leeds, and Lollapalooza. Their latest offering has already delivered over 500 million streams from three global hits, "Colorado", "Synchronize" and "Living In A Haze".