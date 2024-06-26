Rock legend, Anton Goosen releases new album, ‘Sirkels’

Iconic Afrikaans singer-songwriter, Anton Goosen’s long-awaited new album, “Sirkels” has just been released. The nine-track album includes three poem compositions such as “Bly by my, (my lief)”, which was released in May, “Êrens is jy” by Antjie Krog as well as “Apollo 11 (Space Station Houston)” by DJ Opperman.

It also includes two duets with TV presenter and singer, Lise Swart and Freshlyground’s Zolani Mahola. Other tracks that feature on the album are “Gigi”, “Luka”, “Tik Tok”, “Ek Glo”, “Bieblebom”. Dubbed as the “Godfather of Afrikaans rock”, Goosen said that work on the album began in 2022.

“I have worked on, researched, and recorded on the album over a long period of time. We – Peter Pearlson, my engineer-maestro friend, guitarist Illimar Neitz, bass guitarist Schalk Joubert and drummer, Kevin Gibson – began recording the first two tracks at the end of 2022. The rest were completed throughout 2023.” Describing the album he said: “It ranges from ballads about love and sometimes loneliness, from the esoteric to ghoema and from serious protest rock from Illimar’s strings to smoky blues. But overall, it’s a new cohesive sound, unlike any of my previous albums.” The iconic Afrikaans artist shared that only after the album was completed, did he settle on its title.

‘Sirkels’ is currently available on all major streaming platforms. Picture: Supplied. “The concept figuratively circles through the entire album,” he explained. “Peter and I have been working together since 1987 and he’s used to me getting ‘a late thought on the highway’ after completing an album. “This time it was the final part of the last song, when I thought again of Jean-Baptiste Karr’s words ‘the more things change, the more they stay the same’, in other words, the circles of life.