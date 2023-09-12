Romance was the order of the day as ‘Idols SA’ Top 9 serenaded South Africa

The competition is reaching nail-biting moments as season 19 “Idols SA“ contenders battled it out for a spot every week. The finalists brought their A-game when they performed “songs that make weddings fun”.

After viewer votes, making it to the ‘Idols SA’ season 19 top 9, were Niikiey, Lungelo, Faith, Nkosi, Thando, Princess, Thabo, Envic, and Sena. Sadly, it was time for Lungile to say goodbye. The florally decorated Mosaïek Teatro stage was given wedding bells and celebratory cheer as viewers were treated to a list of South African wedding song favourites. Niikiey started the show with Malaika’s “Mmatswale”, to praise from the judges. Somizi Mhlongo had career words of advice: “Do you want to make a lot of money in music? Then this is your genre, mntwan’am. It was your concert.”

Next to take the stage was Lungelo, who took on Etta James’ “At Last”. The judges loved her performance. Thembi Seete said: “It felt like I was on a movie set, in a jazz club. All that was missing was red wine and a cigar. Your voice is smooth and clean.” Faith performed Caiphus Semenya’s “Matswale”. Leading the judges’ compliments was JR Bogopa, who said: “That was a great performance, but there’s no need to over-sing the song. Otherwise, you stayed on it. Good job.” Nkosi took on “Ekhwen Lami” by Phila Dlozi.

Mhlongo said: “What I liked about this rendition is that it could be your single. It was soulful, beautiful, easy, and mellow. I enjoyed just watching you.” Next was Thando, who sang Bob Marley’s “Is This Love”, to mixed comments from the judges. Seete said she expected more: “You’ve lost that rawness no one can teach you. You were too careful.”

Princess took on Lira’s “Phakade”, which impressed the judges. Bogopa said : “It’s like you’re the pizza guy – you never fail to deliver. You know your sweet spot and you play well in it. Great performance.” For his performance, Thabo sang Christina Perry’s “A Thousand Years”, to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Mhlongo hailed it the performance of the night: “I wanted you to even go higher. What you did was enough, but I know there’s still more to you. It’s the performance of the night.” Due to a technical error, Envic was unable to hear his first take on Jamie Foxx’s “When I First Saw You”. However, he was granted a do-over, which mostly impressed the judges. Seete said: “All I’m going to say is, welcome back, Envic. This is the Envic we know.”

Ending the show on an upbeat note was Sena, who sang Stevie Wonder’s “All I Do”. Bogopa said: “It was straight to the point. It did what it had to do, but you’re up against great singers, so you need to up the game every week.” This Saturday, the contestants will battle for viewer votes in the Top 8 as they sing songs by “American Idol” judge and musical icon Lionel Richie.