Rorisang Thandekiso wins R250k for charity on ‘Deal or No Deal Celebrity’

It’s media personality and preacher Rorisang Thandekiso’s time to shine. Thandekiso recently made history by becoming Mzansi’s first person to win the ultimate jackpot for charity on S3’s celebrity spin-off of “Deal or No Deal”.

Thandekiso cleaned out the Banker for a whopping R250 000 in the nail-biting episode, which will be donated to Paediatric Care Africa, an NGO providing general and specialist medical care to children countrywide, including far flung areas with no or limited access to doctors and hospitals. Katlego Maboe hands over a cheque for R250 000 to Rorisang Thandekiso on “Deal or No Deal Celebrity. Picture: Supplied The episode saw Thandekiso use her incredible faith, positive energy and unusual strategies to win the money for a worthy cause. “You guys could feel entitled to be in the most comfortable hospitals because of your degrees and accolades, but you keep giving back to a world that is forgotten.

“Thank you to every nurse, every doctor, every specialist, psychologist, occupational psychologist. “Thank you for loving those kids in a way we can’t reach to love them,” Thandekiso said. Earlier this month, Thandekiso became the world’s first ever female anchor of the South African version of the legendary game show, “Wheel of Fortune”.

“It’s very big shoes to fill, but for the most part it feels great! I have worked hard within the broadcasting space and it’s truly amazing to see this show as one of its fruit,” said the TV and radio presenter. “Wheel of Fortune South Africa” started earlier this month on S3 and Thandekiso brings excitement, diversity, and of course, a much needed female touch to the show. Thandekiso has been hard at work giving away large amounts of cash to contestants on the daily game show.

Most recently, Neil Horne, a chess champion from Gugulethu, made history on his 52nd birthday by becoming the first contestant to win more than R100 000 on the show. In addition, Horne also pocketed R2 600 earlier in the game, bringing his total winnings to R102 600. As for why Mzansi should tune in, Thandekiso said: “South Africans should tune in to ‘Wheel of Fortune SA’ because it tells their story in a fun and riveting way. Plus! There are lots of prizes to be won! It’s good clean fun for the whole family.”