Rowlene drops latest single, ‘Sweet Escape’

Mzansi singer and songwriter Rowlene, has excited her fans with the release of a brand new song. According to a statement, her new single, “Sweet Escape” offers listeners “a journey into the depths of love and longing”.

Drawing in listeners with her poignant vocals and heartfelt delivery, the song is themed around liberation and freedom as it offers a message of empowerment and hope in the face of life's challenges. The musician, whose full name is Rowlene Nicole Bosman, shared in the statement: “This song is very personal to me and I wanted to capture the feeling of finding solace and freedom in love. “‘Sweet Escape’ is about embracing moments of liberation and empowerment and I hope it resonates with listeners in a meaningful way.”

The musician added on social media that “Sweet Escape” was one of the first songs she wrote when she landed in Los Angeles in the US in 2022. “... it’s been such a great blessing getting to work with such incredible humans in spaces I once only dreamt of and now I get to FINALLY share it with you .. such a crazy thing; music 🥹. “🌙✨ I love this song so much and I love how much im growing and pushing myself to get outta my own head.”

In another post the "SMA" hitmaker wrote: "We live baby 🌹❤️ - we've come such a long way ✨🌙 - yet it still feels like only the beginning… every single time lol? "I'm so excited for this journey and I'm so proud of you Robot 🥹🌹🤖 I've fallen in love with the process all over again 🥹🌹🫶🏻 I hope you guys bump this song all weekend !! Ps. Thank you to everyone who made this release possible @weareplatoon @hagargraiser @kudzayidaniel x ⬇️."

With a diverse range of influences spanning from Whitney Housten, Toni Braxton and Brandy, Rowlene has established herself as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary music today. Her previous releases include "SMA" featuring Nasty C, "Sunday Morning with Manana", "Moments in Between" and "Santas Baby" to name a few.