Rowlene is set to release her single 'Sweet Escape'

Hold onto your headphones, music lovers. South Africa's own soulful songbird, Rowlene, has some news that's set to make your playlist pop. In a recent social media post, the musician whose full name is Rowlene Nicole Bosman, announced her new single, “Sweet Escape”, will drop next week.

“On the 28th of this very month, prepare to indulge in an auditory delight most exquisite. “Sweet Escape” shall be unveiled, a harmonious journey that promises to captivate hearts and minds alike. Mark thy calendars and ready thy ears, for a most enchanting melody awaits. 🎶🌹 Yours sincerely, Rowlene,“ she wrote on Instagram. Rowlene has cemented her status in the music industry over the years and began singing in her school’s choir. Her big break came when she collaborated with the award-winning rapper, Nasty C on the hit song “Phases” back in 2017. The powerhouse duo has since rocked the music world with other hits such as “SMA” and Rowlene's star has been on the rise ever since.

In February, she released the EP titled “Moments In Between.” She explained a statement at the time that the song “aims to depict the various levels and waves of emotions that we encounter during moments of uncertainty.” “Each moment acts as a domino effect, whether good or bad it somehow always leads to the subsequent one, leaving us feeling confused cause even the best love can sometimes be overwhelming when it's unfamiliar.” Known for her soulful vocals and deep lyrics, Rowlene’s return to the music scene has left fans in anticipation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rowlene 🐈‍⬛💕 (@rowlene_sa) This included @lil_mars_shex who commented on her post: “We bout to get Rowlene 😄🔥🔥.” @kehboygram added: “What 🔥🔥🔥 drop the song already na 💜🧃🍇.”