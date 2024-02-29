Hot off the heels of her Christmas EP, “Santa’s Baby”, Samas-nominated singer and songwriter Rowlene has released a new three-track EP, entitled “Moments In Between”. The South African artist’s new EP aims to depict the various levels of emotions that people encounter during moments of uncertainty.

A statement sent to media read: “Each moment acts as a domino effect, whether good or bad. It somehow always leads to the subsequent one, leaving us feeling confused, ‘cause even the best love can sometimes be overwhelming when its unfamiliar. “The focus song ‘Don’t Let Go’ romanticises every moment and every memory that is precious. It depicts a universal love that is undeniable and indispensible.” Sharing how her new project came into existence, Rowlene said on Instagram: “This idea started at 5am in the studio with @geminimaejor @christer_xi after the cutest session with @savarafrica 🫶🏻 – we felt like we still had some juice, cause we’re clearly some crackheads but IF KNOW ME MEEE – DELIRIOUS BABYYY.

“I called in my favourite reinforcement @xeniamanasseh 🥹❤️🫶🏻 with a melody and a couple words and we KNOCKED THIS OUT IN 10min and mannnn I fell in love with it immediately and decided to go back a couple of hours later and finish it offffff. “Thank you @manu_worldstar and for adding some extra sauce and @lee.global spoiling me and @robithefunk omgggg you’re a patient legend for sure ❤️🫶🏻🥺 love I can’t wait for you to enjoy this project with me 😭🥺❤️❤️❤️❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by rowlene 🐈‍⬛💕 (@rowlene_sa) Rowlene started her journey with singing in school choirs and landed her big break when she collaborated with award-winning rapper, Nasty C.

Her music, described as a fusion of various genres, showcases her ability to seamlessly blend soulful vocals with contemporary R&B and pop influences. Meanwhile, several other African artists have dropped new music recently as well. Nigerian musician, Kashcoming, released his new EP titled, “More Kashcoming”.