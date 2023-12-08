Canadian king of international comedy, Russell Peters, is returning to South Africa in 2024. The stand-up comic, who is no stranger to Mzansi fans, will bring his unique brand of humour back in his three-city “Russell Peters: Live” tour.

Peters will be at the Durban ICC on February 9, at the SunBet Arena Time Square on February 10, and GrandWest, Cape Town, on February 11. His ability to connect with a wide range of audiences has cemented his spot in the comedy hall of fame. Recently the international superstar wrapped up his 10th stand up special in Abu Dhabi.

Taking to Instagram Peters thanked his fans for their support. “I’m fortunate enough to have been able to do comedy in Arenas since 2007… in this business you’re lucky if you get one arena tour, I’ve been lucky enough to have been in this position for the past 16 years… the industry never made me…. “The fans, the real people, the ticket buyers, YOU guys made me, and I’m forever thankful and grateful,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Peters (@russellpeters) A few days ago he was also awarded the 2023 Global Citizen Forum award, presented to individuals or organisations with an outstanding and consistent contribution to the global citizenship movement. Armand Arton, founder and chairman of Global Citizen Forum, said: “Comedy's influence transcends borders, and has the power to inspire world-changing impact by breaking down the barriers between disparate people.” Aside from making the world laugh, Peters is a dedicated philanthropist.

He set up The Russell Peters North Peel Scholarship, which provides college tuition for disadvantaged, academically gifted students who would otherwise be unable to access higher education. Over the past decade, he has paid for more than 20 students to attend college in his hometown of Brampton, Ontario. From his early days of performing in local clubs to becoming a global sensation, Peters has a knack for weaving hilarious tales from his own life.