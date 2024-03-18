SA get ready for ‘The Masked Singer’ season 2

Last year, viewers where dazzled by the likes of Sweet Lollipop, Rhino and Banana among others, when the first season of “The Masked Singer South Africa” aired. Now, Mzansi’s mega stars are returning in full costume to participate in one of the biggest singing competitions to hit the South Africa.

Come April 6, viewers can catch the new season every Saturday at 6.30pm. The local version follows 16 distinguished South African personalities disguised in the most exquisite, bejewelled costumes, taking to the stage to sing their hearts out in hopes of clinching the title. Comedian Mpho Popps reprises his role as the host of “The Masked Singer South Africa” with J’Something, the multi-talented, Somizi Mhlongo, comic Skhumba Hlophe and DJ Sithelo Shozi, returning as judges, to rack their brains to solve the show’s mysterious masked cases.

The multi-talented, Somizi Mhlongo will reprise his role as one of the judges on “The Masked Singer South Africa”. Picture: Supplied. However, despite coming into the show with a wealth of experience, these four detectives will have to step up their game. Radio personality and Rose and Oaks Media’s co-owner, Anele Mdoda reveals that the second time around, the clues are going to be “much harder”. “In fact, everything is bigger, better, and more spectacular this season. South Africa is going to be blown away by the dazzling costumes, themed episodes, energetic performances of popular songs, and calibre of personalities bringing their A-game to win the coveted Golden Mask trophy.

“We’re talking mega-megastars – from world-famous sports figures – maybe even a World Cup winner – to globally recognizable faces,” she said. Some of the new costumes include a snazzy Giraffe sporting some bling, a treacherous Tortoise and a glittering figure resembling a Gold nugget. Giraffe,Tortoise and a glittering figure resembling a Gold nugget will be featured on the second season of “The Masked Singer South Africa”. Picture: Supplied. Jan du Plessis, president of Primedia Studios, the production company that co-produces the show said: “The beauty of ‘The Masked Singer Singer South Africa’ is that the entire country can play along in guessing the true identity of these fantastic, costumed characters.