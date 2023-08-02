SA singer Eli Zaelo brings a taste of China to Mzansi in a not-to-be-missed cultural experience

Chinese pop sensation Tshegofatso “Eli Zaelo” Mhlongo is bringing a taste of Asia to Africa in an exciting lifestyle event at the Barnyard Theatre, Menlyn on Saturday, August 5. “The Afri-Chin Experience with Eli Zaelo" promises to be an unforgettable event that celebrates the blend of African and Chinese cultures through music, dance and street food.

Mhlongo’s vision is to create an enriching cultural experience for South African youth by sharing her experiences of living between the two continents. By celebrating and embracing diverse cultures, Mhlongo aims to promote cultural exchange and build bridges between communities. “The Experience is just how I've viewed Hong Kong, how I have lived my life there, my experiences … I'm just recreating them physically, from the food that I like to eat in Hong Kong and the African cuisine that I enjoy here at home,” said Mhlongo.

“We have Afro-jazz music and then we have some Chinese instrumentalists who will be showcasing on the day. “I will be performing some of Mansi’s favourite songs as well as some new songs, including my new single “The Sun”. I might do one or two songs in Chinese, so I urge music fans to come and enjoy this fun-filled day with us. “From the second you step through the Barnyard door, you'll feel like you’re no longer in Pretoria, you’re in another world where Africa meets Asia.

“We want people to walk away having experienced something new, but also elements that make them feel even more proudly African.” “The Afri-Chin Experience with Eli Zaelo” not only celebrates culture but also encourages learning, networking and empowerment. Mhlongo’s passion for empowerment stems from her own journey of growth and success, and she wants to provide similar opportunities for others from her background.

Her experiences as a teacher in Hong Kong and a singer have shaped her perspective, and she wishes to help open doors for young South Africans who aspire to explore similar paths. “I live between Hong Kong and South Africa. I've been teaching in Hong Kong for five years. I started as a kindergarten teacher and by the time I came home for these few months, I was teaching high school, musical drama and theatre, while pursuing my singing career. “I really want people who come from where I come from to also have some of what I've had. I wouldn't be where I am today if people didn’t open the door for me. Every step of where I've been is because somebody took a chance on me. I want to help open that door for someone.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tshegofatso Mhlongo (@eli_zaelo) The event will include talks and discussions with young South Africans who have found success in arts, education, business and other fields in China. One of the guest speakers, Kutlwano “Unlimited K” Molefe, is a teacher in Hong Kong and a talented dancer. He hosts a series of amapiano workshops in various cities across Asia. He was recently in Thailand with DBN Gogo. Moreover, there will be a successful South African-born PR specialist, now based in Hong Kong, and who has 20 years experience. He will offer 10 hours of free mentorship to South Africans who wishes to venture into the world of marketing and public relations.