SA Tour dates announced for ‘An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway’

Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway’s (, real name Eulaulah Donyll Hathaway) ‘An Intimate Evening with Lalah Hathaway’ has been confirmed. Liberty and Showtime Management have announced that the four-concert tour taking place at Montecasino’s Teatro, Johannesburg, on January 19 and 20 at 8pm, and a 6pm concert on January 21, 2024.

The Cape Town concert will be at Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden on January 27 at 7pm. Be part of an intimate & soul-stirring evening with the five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter & producer, @LalahHathaway ✨



Ticket sales open on Wednesday, 4 October at https://t.co/2GRKFYLHhH & @WebticketsSA. Presented by @LibertyGroupSA #InItWithYou #LalahSA pic.twitter.com/WgdBDy6LD6 — Showtime Management (@showtime_sa) October 2, 2023 The 54-year-old American singer is a five-time Grammy award-winner, songwriter and producer. She has already collaborated with Pharrell Williams, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Anderson, Paak, Robert Glasper, Rapsody, Snoop Dogg, Esperanza Spalding and more.

Her talents have inspired invitations to the stage from music legends, Prince, Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock to name a few, and her work even made the Oscars 2021 shortlist for Best Original Song. As the daughter of the late, great, Donny Hathaway and the product of an incredibly musical family, Chicago-born and raised Lalah has the most soulful music running through her veins. As she continues to forge ahead, her touring schedule now includes, for the first time, South Africa.