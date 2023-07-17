SABC bids farewell to Afrikaans soapie ‘7de Laan’ after 23 years

SABC2’s popular Afrikaans soapie, “7de Laan”, ends with the 24th season this December. After more than two decades on air, the much loved soapie faces the final curtain after it first took to the small screen on April 4, 2000.

We are eternally grateful for each and every one of you and for being on this journey with us.💙 pic.twitter.com/T8pTyFYIS2 — 7de Laan (@Real7deLaan) July 17, 2023 Danie Odendaal Productions announced that the long-running soapie will not be recommissioned for another season. The award winning soapie won the hearts of Mzansi with its evolving story lines over the years. The soapie unpacked current affairs such as drug addiction, kidnapping, gender-based violence, human-trafficking and tackled issues surrounding inter-racial and homosexual relationships.

The story was set in Hillside, a close-knit community where everyone knew everyone’s business. Executive producer of “7de Laan”, Thandi Ramathesele, said: “It has been an honour and privilege to produce a show that has touched the lives of so many South Africans for more than two decades. “As we come to the end of this chapter, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew who have poured their talent and passion into bringing the show to life.