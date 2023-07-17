Independent Online
SABC bids farewell to Afrikaans soapie ‘7de Laan’ after 23 years

Cast of 7de Laan. Picture: Supplied

Published 3h ago

SABC2’s popular Afrikaans soapie, “7de Laan”, ends with the 24th season this December.

After more than two decades on air, the much loved soapie faces the final curtain after it first took to the small screen on April 4, 2000.

Danie Odendaal Productions announced that the long-running soapie will not be recommissioned for another season.

The award winning soapie won the hearts of Mzansi with its evolving story lines over the years.

The soapie unpacked current affairs such as drug addiction, kidnapping, gender-based violence, human-trafficking and tackled issues surrounding inter-racial and homosexual relationships.

The story was set in Hillside, a close-knit community where everyone knew everyone’s business.

Executive producer of “7de Laan”, Thandi Ramathesele, said: “It has been an honour and privilege to produce a show that has touched the lives of so many South Africans for more than two decades.

“As we come to the end of this chapter, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew who have poured their talent and passion into bringing the show to life.

”We also extend our deepest appreciation to the viewers and fans whose unwavering support has been the driving force behind our success.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye, but we are filled with pride for the impact that ‘7de Laan’ has had on our society, addressing important social issues and fostering inclusively, the show has made its mark on South African television.

“Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey with us."

Tweeps were heartbroken by the sudden developments and had this to say:

