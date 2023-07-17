SABC bids farewell to Afrikaans soapie ‘7de Laan’ after 23 years

SABC2’s popular Afrikaans soapie, “7de Laan”, ends with the 24th season this December.
After more than two decades on air, the much loved soapie faces the final curtain after it first took to the small screen on April 4, 2000.
With a heavy heart, we bring you the sad news of the SABC's decision to conclude the beloved soapie, 7de Laan, after Season 24 - the final episode being the 26th of December 2023.— 7de Laan (@Real7deLaan) July 17, 2023
We are eternally grateful for each and every one of you and for being on this journey with us.💙 pic.twitter.com/T8pTyFYIS2
Danie Odendaal Productions announced that the long-running soapie will not be recommissioned for another season.
The award winning soapie won the hearts of Mzansi with its evolving story lines over the years.
The soapie unpacked current affairs such as drug addiction, kidnapping, gender-based violence, human-trafficking and tackled issues surrounding inter-racial and homosexual relationships.
The story was set in Hillside, a close-knit community where everyone knew everyone’s business.
Executive producer of “7de Laan”, Thandi Ramathesele, said: “It has been an honour and privilege to produce a show that has touched the lives of so many South Africans for more than two decades.
“As we come to the end of this chapter, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated cast and crew who have poured their talent and passion into bringing the show to life.
”We also extend our deepest appreciation to the viewers and fans whose unwavering support has been the driving force behind our success.
“It is bittersweet to say goodbye, but we are filled with pride for the impact that ‘7de Laan’ has had on our society, addressing important social issues and fostering inclusively, the show has made its mark on South African television.
“Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey with us."
Tweeps were heartbroken by the sudden developments and had this to say:
Why are they cancelling 7 de laan, I want to cry in Afrikaans right now 😩😭— Collen (@Collen_KM) July 17, 2023
This is sad. Where will we find a Afrikaans soapie now? This is diversity.— Monwabisi Mbonda (@MonwabisiMbonda) July 17, 2023
Kancane kancane @SABCPortal is being chowed by pay TV channels like @Mzansimagic @MojaLoveTv because their home brew shows are so real and purely researched— Zenzelenhle Sibusiso Mbense (@Zenzele_Enhle) July 17, 2023
I can't believe this! First Generations, then Isidingo, then Rhythm City, & nou julle?bathong I was raised by you🥺🥺💔— BusiM💜. (@SiweM_) July 17, 2023
We need that old school intro song to play on the final episode. No objections.— Darryn Jacobs (@darryn_jay) July 17, 2023
Your show used to be nice when Paula was still there😂😂😂😂🔥🔥— Sharon R.Nyika💎 (@Sharon_R_Nyika) July 17, 2023
Sad ending though.