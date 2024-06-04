SABC confirms Radio 2000’s X account has been hacked

The account, which has a following of over 245K, was taken over on by hackers but according to a statement by the public broadcaster, steps had been taken to “rectify the situation”.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has shared that Radio 2000’s X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked recently.

“The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), would like to alert the public to the hacking of Radio 2000’s X (formerly Twitter) account.

“The hack happened on Sunday, 02 June 2024 and X has been duly informed and the station is taking steps to rectify the situation,” read the official Instagram post.

The SABC urged the public to disregard any posts that came from the hacked account.

“Radio 2000 will keep its X platform users updated on-air and on its other social media platforms, on any further developments.”

Radio 2000 started its X page in 2011 as a way to boast its social media footprint and to connect with listeners easily.