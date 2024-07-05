SABC2 to rebroadcast ‘Muvhango’ in celebration of SA’s 30 years of democracy

Earlier this week, “Muvhango” fans were shocked to find out that the long-standing soapie will no longer be airing, after more than two and a half decades on South African screens. Taking to social media, the production posted: “End of the Road for Muvhango, Thank you for watching all these years. #muvhango”.

Produced by Word of Mouth Productions, the series has over the years seen award-winning actors like Sindi Dlathu, Dingaan Khumalo, Gabriel Temudzani, Joyce Skefu and Siyabonga Thwala, among other Mzansi veterans, enter and exit the show. Viewers have since taken to social media to express their disappointment at the show ending. Many have also highlighted the pivotal role that it played to the Tshivenda community. @ladyhuneybee wrote on X: “Tshisa fheli tshiya Tula 🥺🥺😭 Muvhango story line raised us and some people would watch it to learn the language.”

Tshisa fheli tshiya Tula 🥺🥺😭 Muvhango story line raised us and some people would watch it to learn the language. — Gloriaaa ❤️😍 (@ladyhuneybee) July 2, 2024 @WarLoveStories commented: “You fought a good fight. You documented and preserved Tshivenda. It’s a pity because this has negative implications to that minority population sub-group. Leaving it vulnerable to dying slowly.” You fought a good fight. You documented and preserved Tshivenda. It's a pity because this has negative implications to that minority population sub-group. Leaving it vulnerable to dying slowly.

— War and other Love Stories (@WarLoveStories) July 2, 2024 Since the social media outcry, the public broadcaster has released a statement announcing that the channel will be airing retro episodes of the show as part of their 30 years of democracy celebrations. “SABC2 announces that the channel will take the ‘Muvhango’ viewers down memory lane with the broadcast of the retro episodes of this iconic soapie. “Muvhango debuted in 1997, broadcasting once a week and grew to become a daily soapie.

“As part of celebrating 30 years of democracy, SABC2 will broadcast ‘Muvhango’, starting from season 1 and (will) provide an opportunity to showcase the historical moments of this iconic production to audiences who may not have seen the show from the beginning”. The statement added that the show was the first-ever Tshivenda television drama to present South African citizens who have not had the chance to travel to Venda in Limpopo, which is one of the most beautiful places in Mzansi. “The episodes aim to celebrate the success that ‘Muvhango’ has been to the SABC and the South African citizens.