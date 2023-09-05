SABC2’s vibrant youth show, ‘Hectic Nine-9’, returns for season 17

After a short hiatus, Mzansi’s favourite youth show, “Hectic Nine-9”, is back. SABC 2 announced the return of “Hectic Nine-9” on air on Tuesday, September 5, at 4.30pm.

Packed with a load of new episodes, the popular production returns to SABC2 after a short break since May 2022. “Hectic Nine-9” provides a platform for young people to tackle issues and express views on topics that resonate with young viewers from all walks of South African life. Producer Ruweida Valla said : “’Hectic Nine-9’ is not the show it was back in 2007 or even 2017, for this season we are aiming to be more intentional with our content, meeting our audience where they are.

“We are 16-years-old, and this season we will definitely have more for you.” The Cape Town-based show will embrace a fresh format and has three new faces as presenters in the Trace Studios-produced show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hectic Nine-9 (@hecticnine9) Hailing from the Mother City, Anathi Godlo and Amanda Masilela will join forces with Mpilo Ntanzi from Durban to keep “HN9ers” glued to their screens from Tuesdays to Thursdays at 4.30pm.

The trio will join Dante Poole, who is no stranger to Mzansi, as he made his TV debut with S3s (SABC 3) “Hectic on 3”. Poole went on to enjoy three glorious seasons with the program and has graduated to becoming one of the show’s presenters. Excited fans welcomed the news: