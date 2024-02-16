SABC3 launches its Bollywood film festival from this weekend

Bollywood fans are in for a treat from this weekend with the launch of SABC3’s Bollywood Film Festival.
The films will be shown on Sundays, during their 2pm timeslot..
“The upcoming Bollywood film line-up will allow film fanatics to meet the heroes of the Indian screen,” SABC3 said.
The Bollywood film festival is set to include 27 Indian movies. Starting from this Sunday, the channel said a top-quality movie will be released each week.
Among the Bollywood movies audiences can look forward to, is “Dream Girl”, a comedy-drama featuring a cross-gender actor whose search for employment lands him a job at a call centre where exclusively female operators work as fantasy entertainers.
“Nerkonda Paarvai” centres around a retired lawyer, who has a sharp eye for details. In this quirky thriller, he sets out to defend three young women falsely implicated in a criminal case.
Other movies to be shown, include “Judgemental Hai Kya”, which focuses on a landlord who meets her new tenants, a young married couple and their perfectly normal life, which leaves her curious.
When a murder takes place, the landlord suspects that they played a role in the crime.
“Saina” will also be part of SABC3’s offerings.
It is a biographical sports drama which is based on the life of badminton player Saina Nehwal, who made history in 2015 by becoming the first Indian woman to attain the World No 1 ranking in the sport.
Some of the Bollywood heroes who are set to grace local screens as part of the festival include award-winning actors such as Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrat Bharucha and Ajith Kumar.