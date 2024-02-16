SABC3 launches its Bollywood film festival from this weekend

Bollywood fans are in for a treat from this weekend with the launch of SABC3’s Bollywood Film Festival. The films will be shown on Sundays, during their 2pm timeslot..

“The upcoming Bollywood film line-up will allow film fanatics to meet the heroes of the Indian screen,” SABC3 said. The Bollywood film festival is set to include 27 Indian movies. Starting from this Sunday, the channel said a top-quality movie will be released each week. Among the Bollywood movies audiences can look forward to, is “Dream Girl”, a comedy-drama featuring a cross-gender actor whose search for employment lands him a job at a call centre where exclusively female operators work as fantasy entertainers.

A scene from ‘Nerkonda Paarvai’ which is set to be part of SABC 3’s Bollywood film festival. Supplied image. “Nerkonda Paarvai” centres around a retired lawyer, who has a sharp eye for details. In this quirky thriller, he sets out to defend three young women falsely implicated in a criminal case. Other movies to be shown, include “Judgemental Hai Kya”, which focuses on a landlord who meets her new tenants, a young married couple and their perfectly normal life, which leaves her curious. When a murder takes place, the landlord suspects that they played a role in the crime.