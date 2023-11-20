SABC’s #SAMA29 broadcast falls flat and hosts receive flak from tweeps

The SA Music Awards (Samas) brought more than just glitz and glamour this year; they carried a hefty load of controversy and mixed vibes. Social media is buzzing with opinions and emotions from all angles regarding the awards, turning the event into a topic of discussion far beyond the confines of the awards ceremony.

As fans settled in to enjoy the awards ceremony from their homes, tuning into SABC 1 with eager anticipation, the reality turned out to be a far cry from the expected excitement. Unfortunately, the viewing experience didn’t live up to expectations, leaving many disappointed. In particular, the hosting duo of Metro FM DJ Sabby and Nomalanga Shozi. The hosts made headlines and not for the best reason.

The #SAMA29 broadcast on SABC turned into a bit of a hot mess. One X user wrote: “This hosts are boring #SAMA29” This hosts are boring #SAMA29 — IG:Divominaj (@DivoMinaj) November 18, 2023 @Nazomagenge2 wrote: “#SAMA29 musicians who respects themselves and their crafts, did not even bother to attend this nonsense 🚮🚮🚮.

“This is probably the most boring #SAMA29 ever, gone are the days of abo Mandoza nabo Zola 7 where we looked forward to these awards🤦🏿‍♂️🚮🚮🚮” This is probably the most boring #SAMA29 ever, gone are the days of abo Mandoza nabo Zola 7 where we looked forward to these awards🤦🏿‍♂️🚮🚮🚮 pic.twitter.com/6W0knpzwxE — Muzi NUZ (@Nazomagenge2) November 18, 2023 @Givethanks_m also wrote: “I miss Lawrence Mahn😭😭 everything cant be this boring. Show’s a mess #SAMA29.” I miss Lawrence Mahn😭😭 everything cant be this boring. Show's a mess#SAMA29 pic.twitter.com/Wk73HiWPxs — Lebogang (@Givethanks_m) November 18, 2023 @paballo_patsa commented: “One can definitely tell that the #SAMA29 #SouthAfricanMusicAwards2023 were last minute. They’re disjointed & boring. Can they just end already so that Eskom can take their electricity at 10pm & I can sleep.”