‘Saturday Night at the Palace’ is as relevant now as it was during the apartheid era

“Saturday Night at the Palace” is returning to the Joburg Theatre more than four decades since it debuted at the Market Theatre in 1982. The play’s enduring significance and impact speak to its timeless themes and powerful storytelling that explores the complexities of apartheid and the human condition.

Written by theatre legend Paul Slabolepszy in 1981, “Saturday Night at the Palace” made a profound impact during the height of apartheid with its powerful portrayal of institutionalised racism. The production is inspired by a headline in “The Star” newspaper in 1981 that read “Bizarre Attack on Roadhouse”, where an encounter between three men - Vince, Forsie and September - at isolated roadhouse, The Palace, led to tragic consequences. As the play begins, two working-class white men, Vince and Forsie, arrive at the roadhouse just as it is about to close.

Meanwhile, the black waiter, September, is about to go on leave to visit his family, whom he has not seen in over two years due to apartheid-enforced separation. Vince is already dealing with personal challenges as he has been recently dropped from his soccer team and evicted from the communal house where Forsie also resides. Forsie, knowing Vince’s violent nature, is afraid to deliver the news himself, so he pleads with Vince to call Dougie (the person who runs the commune) and let him break the news instead. To make this call, they stop at the roadhouse.

As tensions escalate, Vince’s racial prejudice comes to the surface and he directs his frustration and anger towards September. Making the situation worse, Vince reveals to Forsie that he has slept with his dream girl, Sally, which strains their already fragile relationship. The combination of racial tension, personal conflicts and betrayals reaches a breaking point, leading to a tragic outcome for the characters involved.

Francois Jacobs ad Forsie and Samson Khumalo as September in 'Saturday Night at the Palace' Picture: Ngoma Ka Mphahlele Speaking to Independent Media Lifestyle, director Albert Maritz said the themes of racism, personal struggles and the complexities of human relationships are likely to resonate with contemporary audiences just as powerfully as they did in the 1980s. “In 1982 when this play was first staged, racism was a massive issue in South Africa and it wasn’t hidden. The audience reacted with quite clear emotion to the play. “Paul Slabolepszy often tells stories about how people that you least expect it from screamed at the actors from the auditorium.

“I have a suspicion there might be a bit of a shift that people, will see the racism but that they may react more to the dynamics in the make-up of people, you know, whether they be black or white. “The power of the play lies within the chemistry that exists between people of any race. “The characters in this play are very true to life, and I think that’s also why the Joburg Theatre and James Ngcobo decided to bring it back... because it has stood the test,” said Maritz.

“The characters are not the same at the beginning of the play as they are by the end of the play, and I think that makes the play powerful, because it’s anybody’s life, it’s anybody’s experience.” The production provides an opportunity for the audience to reflect on the past, honour the play’s historical significance, and appreciate the enduring relevance of its themes in the present day. “This is an exploration of a script from 40 years ago and of human nature. It is a perfect slice of life out of the experiences of a handful of people.

“We’re attempting to give it naturalistic realism. We’re attempting to give it that flavour. It;s a certain kind of theatre. It is in a complete South African milieu.” The unmissable “Saturday Night at the Palace” stars Charlie Bouguenon as Vince, Samson Khumalo as September and Francois Jacobs as Forsie. Commenting on the show, Ngcobo said: “While apartheid no longer exists as a political system, the existence of entrenched racism, not only in our society but globally, still inflicts ugly wounds that need to be healed and deep scars that need to be exposed.

“‘Saturday Night at the Palace’ is not only a powerful human story, but it is also one that still sadly remains relevant today. Much has changed but, unfortunately, much has stayed the same. “I hope that by bringing this iconic play back to the stage, we inspire the need for insight, change, and meaningful conversation that moves us forward. “When theatre can manifest this type of engagement, we see and experience the true glory of our art and it is also a celebration of Paul Slabolepszy’s voice. A voice that has inspired and mentored the next generation of storytellers throughout the years.”

Tickets are available at Webtickets from R120 to R180. Amanda Strydom. Picture: Facebook ANOTHER NOT TO BE MISSED SHOW “State of the Heart” Where: Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino.

When: Until August 6. “State of the Heart”, written by the renowned cabaret artist Amanda Strydom in 1993, holds a significant place in the world of South African musical theatre. As the first of six self-penned one-woman plays by Strydom, “State of the Heart” showcases her talent for seamlessly integrating a compelling storyline with music, creating a captivating and unique musical theatre experience.