Schalk Bezuidenhout is a riot as he unpacks being a 'human papsak' after bachelorette party

Comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout has a knack for keeping our chuckles going for days, be it on TV, during stand-up comedy gigs or through his antics on social media. Bezuidenhout is hilarious as he effortlessly brings his own adventures, clever thoughts and quirky cultural twists into his shows. His friendly on-stage charm feels like a cosy hug and his skill at making people laugh makes him the top choice for a great time.

And let's not forget the recent gem he dropped on Instagram, debunking common misconceptions about bachelor and bachelorette parties. After all, if anyone can set the record straight with a side of South African humour, it's Bezuidenhout! In this hilarious video snippet, Schalk shares that he is feeling a tad "fragile" (or as we say, babalas) after surviving a wild bachelorette bash in Cape Town.

He sets the record straight, sharing the inside scoop that there's a common misconception about who knows how to party harder and, boy oh boy, was he wrong. Bezuidenhout describes the typical bachelor party scene with hard liquors like whisky, brandy and straw rum – yikes. And he cheekily notes that these parties often end early because, well, you peak too soon. Now, here's where it gets interesting. According to him, bachelorette parties are the real champions. They stretch into a whole weekend, featuring elegant choices like white or red wine, bubbles, and maybe a splash of gin for good measure.

However, he added: "But mense, when we arrived the Friday it looked like we were catering for a Jewish wedding. Mense, I picked up my wine glass on Friday and I put it down this morning" "I'm 70 to 80 percent pinotage at the moment." he joked. And of course, the story just gets funnier. @daryllwaynewilson commented: "I went to my first one in Dec and I can tell you that these are very true words😂. The ladies really one up us😂. Jirre hulle kan suip."