Shakira honoured with striking statue in Colombia

Shakira has just got herself a shiny new statue in her home town of Barranquilla in Colombia. The 46-year-old Grammy shared the news on Instagram recently, and we’re all here for it.

So, get this – Yino Márques, the artist extraordinaire, worked his magic to create a bronze masterpiece that perfectly captures Shakira’s legendary “Hips Don’t Lie” dance move from her 2005 music video. Yep, that hip-swivelling magic is now forever etched in bronze. Barranquilla, where it all began for Shakira, is now proudly showing off this epic statue. It’s like a love letter to the city that saw her rise to fame. Fans are flocking to check it out, soaking in the vibes of the singer’s dynamic stage presence frozen in time.

She excitedly expressed: “1. It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday. ❤️ ❤️ 2. ✨

3. My parents, the mayor and I back there watching! 4. Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart. 5. My fathers and my brothers with our mayor.“