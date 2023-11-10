Shelton Forbez shares how he changed his life to break away from ‘industry stereotypes’

Media personality and singer Shelton Forbez is headstrong in his journey to becoming a healthier individual. Taking to Instagram, the Vuzu and MTV Base presenter said that he’s determined to the break stereotypes that consume the entertainment industry.

His post was accompanied by a video of him doing yoga in his garden. He wrote a lengthy story of how certain the bad decisions he’s made had impacted his life and health, where he started consuming alcohol and smoking at a young age and continued to do so because “socially” it worked. He said at the time it ”looks cool on TV and music videos“ but in reality his body and health suffered.

Four years ago he decided to change his life and, in doing so, he now feels half his age. This is what he had to say. “Living A Sober Lifestyle: I started drinking and smoking at the age of 11/12, I blame no one as I’ve always been curious and that led to me clubbing from that age.

“I stopped drinking and smoking around 4 years ago because I realised that socially this works and you fit right in, it takes away all anxiety, it looks cool on TV and music videos but in reality my body and health suffered, I’m 32 today and I feel 16. “2. Spending More Time In Solitude: I stopped going out as much, in the name of socialising, networking, being ‘seen’… I realised that none of this served me and I made no real connection with people. “Every big opportunity I have received to this day has come from hard work, and not from an outside ‘connection’.

“3. Sharing Honest Work With No Hidden Agendas: There is no industry standard, there are no gatekeepers, my gifts were given to me by God and that’s how I serve and contribute to this world. “The world of fame and popularity felt like school at some point (who’s the coolest) but never who is the most talented and that’s what I’d rather live by. “My work ethic, my gift and sharing that as human in a world with other humans ❤️ ❤️ ❤️.”