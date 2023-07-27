Shimmy Isaacs and the stellar line-up for ‘Gags n Gays’ are ready for some riotous fun

Kicking off Women’s Month with a bang, a group of hilarious queers and their peers are hosting a comedy show that's 100% in support of two of the LGBTQIA+ community's greatest front-line workers: Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust and the Triangle Project. The group are also collecting sanitary towels in a special school drive to keep girls in school.

The line-up includes top acts including Arlene Petersen, Candace Nielson, Carmen Williams, Céline Tshika, Di Frost, Eugene 'Gina' Mathews, Nicola Hetz, Nicolas Henshilwood and Saya Pierce-Jones. And the headline act is Shimmy Isaacs. Organiser Pierce-Jones told Independent Media Lifestyle that the event is in aid of a special cause that holds a special place in her heart.

Organiser Pierce-Jones. Picture: Supplied “As the organiser, I chose these two groups because of the nature of assistance they provide to our LGBT+ community. Finding a shelter that isn’t religious and thus homophobic is incredibly hard for our homeless queer community. “The same goes for finding legal representation for gender or sex-based hate crimes. “Triangle Project has become one of the most pivotal organisations in this regard. In 2021, their legal team oversaw a landmark case in the Western Cape, where a group of men were successfully convicted for the gang-rape of a gay man.

“Working closely with them are Rape Crisis Cape Town Trust. “Every Women’s Month we see government or police officials grandstanding, much to the disgust or survivors who’ve been let down by them. It's hard to see them celebrate supposed gains in the fight against GBV knowing there are not enough LGBT+ friendly police or specialised sexual offences courts for survivors to seek justice.” The former radio presenter said the line up is carefully selected to represent the LGBTQIA+ community.

Pierce-Jones added: “There are very few openly queer comedians in South Africa, much less so are those who enjoy mainstream representation. “So this line-up was curated to be packed with members of the alphabet Mafia. Everyone has willingly donated their time for this cause. “We’re also generally tired of being the punchline for straight comedians’ jokes, so now we're dishing it back but serving a lot more sass and style.”

She added: “This may well be the Cape's greatest gathering of funny gays since Cape Town's 2015 twitter meeting up lezbehonest. “June was Gay Pride Month, July is Gay Wrath Month and August is all about supporting intersectional feminism at its core.” Tickets are R150 via Quicket, R200 at the door. All proceeds go to charity.

Sun-El Musician among acts to perform. Picture: Supplied Crates x Converse All Star Crates x Converse All Star Project celebrates creatives as part of the global accelerator All Star Project program and 2022 winner, Thato Chosa Ché Bernardo, is hosting a multi-creative event aimed at celebrating creatives through music, art and fashion. The event DJ line-up includes Man of Lemon, Alex M, Miss LL, Elston and award winning Sun-El Musician and live performances by Zwonaka, LSA, Ewiva, Who Killed Mac, Ukhona and Steero God.

Where: Botanik Social House- 54 Queen Victoria St, Gardens. When: Sunday July 30 at 2pm. Cost: TBC

Carl Weber. Picture:Supplied Premium Comedy Huddle up your friends for some good laughs at “Premium Comedy” with Shimmy Isaacs, Carl Weber, Stuart Botha and Lerato Sokhulu. The cosy pub is home to the best comedy and grilled foods combination in Mitchells Plain. The fortnight comedy is hosted by crusty comedian Kenwyn Davids and boasts various comics who entertain a full house at every comedy event the venue hosts.

Where: Premium Sports Bar – Westridge. When: Tuesday, August 1. Cost: R70.

Twinzspin. Picture: Supplied Ultimate party Good Hope FM, Cape Town’s original is turning up the heat in Paarl on Friday. Join Jade and Shad Isaacs, and guest DJ Dr Jules at the Ultimate party on the TwinzSpin Mashup show, broadcasting live from Funky Buddha. Where: Funky Buddha, corner of Lady Grey and Berg River, Paarl.