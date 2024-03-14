Sho Madjozi announces ‘Shoma and Friends’ VIP bash for kids

Everybody knows Sho Madjozi's got that magic touch that appeals to all, especially the little ones. Kids have been going wild over her signature hairstyles, so naturally, she decided to turn that into a whole vibe. Last month, the South African rapper and singer proudly flaunted her latest hairdo, complete with a detachable, glitzy hairpiece.

And guess what? Our girl Sho isn't done yet. She's got something big planned for her pint-sized fans. She took to X to spill the tea about her upcoming event, offering a sneak peek video of her chilling with her tiny squad, and It's giving major squad goals. @ShoMadjozi wrote: “Shoma and friends VIP party 🥰💖✨ Spread the news, you may be saving a parent a looot of tears 🤭🕺🏽✨ Letssssss gooooo”

Packages: https://t.co/8J315sXDct#PonyParty pic.twitter.com/bJmLDWbu7G — It’s Sho time (@ShoMadjozi) March 12, 2024 Oh, and did you catch those little fashionistas in the video? The girlies were rocking those sparkly braids just like their idol. Fans are thrilled and inspired by the magic Madjozi brings to young hearts. She is more than just an artist, she’s also a role model and a guiding light for the next generation to pursue their dreams with elegance and style. @Fainos_kamundah commented: “It's quite refreshing to see you inspire so many young kids.”

@MissLollyG commented: “You could’ve just sent a text! 😂😂😂😂 why am I the one who’s super excited 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣.” You could’ve just sent a text! 😂😂😂😂 why am I the one who’s super excited 😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gbdUNmge6l — Ntuthuko Gumbi (@MissLollyG) March 13, 2024 @Superliciousnes commented: “I love this soo much ❤️for you and for the children.” @Biafriqueer wrote: “Sign me up…ndiready!”