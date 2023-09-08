Shuffle Muzik releases his latest banger, ‘Lang’buyakhona’

Renowned amapiano DJ and artist Shuffle Muzik’s latest offering is about players who enjoy having multiple relationships. Released today (September 8), “Lang’buyakhona” which translates to “when I come back”, not only has an irresistible groove and enchanting harmonies, but also a great storyline and a huge lesson to be learnt, so “players” pay attention.

Featuring South African artist, TiTow and amapiano producer Mluusician, the track is about someone with a “player” reputation. The story shifts as his lifestyle starts to catch up with him. Instead of carefree indulgence, he faces challenges.

"The track is a cautionary tale, illustrating how seeking fleeting pleasure can have unforeseen consequences, prompting listeners to consider the lasting impact of their actions," his publicist said. With over 15 years in the industry and hailing from Mamelodi, the home of amapiano, it's no surprise that the DJ has the ability to blend jazz sounds with the hottest amapiano beats. Shuffle's creations have gained him global recognition as an amapiano and Afrobeats hitmaker.