Sibongokuhle Nkosi on ‘Okwama Last’ and its message of living life to the fullest

If you discovered that you would die in a month, would it change the way you live your life? This is the premise of the new Mzansi Magic comedy movie, “Okwama Last”, which centres around themes of mortality, friendship and the importance of living life without regrets.

Directed by Nkululeko Mkhomazi and produced by Lebogang Monakedi and Mapule Mokete, this production seeks to be a source of motivation, hope and transformation. It centres around the straight-laced and over-achieving Masego, played by Sibongokuhle Nkosi, who finds herself stuck in a rut at her office job. Trying to survive in the City of Gold, she lives a routine life.

Masego does more than what is expected of her at work, putting her dreams of starting her own events company on hold. She is also single and finds herself living with not much spontaneity, which is in direct contrast to her best friend Omphemetse - played by Galaletsang Koffman, who is renowned for role as Beauty on “The River” - who has much more of a zest for life. But when Masego uses a death date detector app, which predicts that she only has a month left to live, it jolts her into action.

With her vibrant and outgoing bestie by her side, she has a newfound sense of purpose and is determined to make the most of her final days. This prompts her to quit her job and to take out a hefty loan from a shady loan shark. Believing that she won’t be alive to repay her debt or to be accountable for her actions, she decides to use the money to party and go on a shopping spree.

She also begins a steamy affair with a man she meets at a nightclub, a complete change to her usual cautious behaviour. With a newfound sense of purpose, Masego also sets out to tick off her bucket list and pursues her other long-held dreams. Of course, with her predicted death knocking on the door, Masego must come to terms with the consequences of her actions and this means a few life lessons being learned along the way.

Local actress Sibongokuhle Nkosi stars in the lead role in the new Mzansi Magic movie, ‘Okwama Last.’ Picture: Instagram. Nkosi, who starred in the SABC 2 soapie “Muvhango”, etv's ‘Durban Gen” and the movie “Valley of A Thousand Hills,” is thrilled to have landed the lead role in this heart-warming and thought-provoking film that challenges viewers to re-evaluate their own lives and priorities. “I had auditioned for the role of Masego with no certainty that I’ll be chosen to portray that role,” she explained to Independent Media Lifestyle. “But once I got the email that said I’ve been selected to play lead, it was a challenge and I was not going to back down on it,” she added.

“It felt like it was written in the stars, so who am I to mess with destiny?” “Okwama Last” might have a humorous sentiment but it also invites viewers to think about their own mortality. For this reason, the actress believes that the movie will resonate with people from all walks of life.

“I believe that this movie will be loved by many as it's a way to make people aware of the fickle nature of life,” she said. “Its soft comedic tone is so inviting and it allows conversation for the whole family to engage in.” With this being Nkosi’s first lead role in a movie, she added that working on this production was “a beautiful experience”.

“I enjoyed interacting with the production team, the crew and the lovely cast members.” “It’s been awhile since I’ve worked with young, passionate people who are hungry for quality.” She also enjoyed sharing the screen with Koffman and embraced “Okwama Last” for its focus on the importance of female friendships.

“⁠This movie has powerful themes and those which impacted my life was friendship and living each day as if it’s the last.” “Female friendships are so important and having a confidant who is able to walk through everything with you is a blessing and Masego and Omphemetsi’s friendship taught me that.” She added that her character’s “chaotic journey” also opened her eyes to living to the fullest.