Sihle Ndaba and Zakhele Mabasa-Mokone helm new relatable comedy, ‘One Weeks’

A-list actors Sihle Ndaba and Zakhele Mabasa-Mokone co-star in a light-hearted family comedy which is set around the parameters of love. The series, which was written and produced by Chris Q Radebe, who brought viewers shows like “Icala” and “Isifiso”, follows Fana (Mabasa-Mokone), a charming, but rough-around-the-edges, high-school drop-out from Soweto.

He can’t believe his luck when he starts dating Lihle (Ndaba), a successful lawyer. Lihle’s sharp-witted 10-year-old daughter, Angie, enters the picture to help Fana retain Lihle’s love and to make sure she doesn’t attract rich men. “Don’t mess it up,” she says in the trailer.

Radebe explained in a statement that the series “plays on South Africans’ wicked sense of humour” and illuminated the mechanics of money in relationships. “The premise showcases how partners carry themselves in a relationship where the gender roles are reversed. “Every broke guy sitting at a corner in the township aspires to date a successful woman, because they think only about the perks.

“‘One Weeks’ holds up a mirror to the side of this dynamic that they know nothing about – the amount of work it takes to keep a woman of such calibre,” said Radebe. The feel-good show also stars former “Rhythm City” actor Siphiwe Mtshali and former “Scandal!’” actor Mpho Malatsi. “We’ve got a really amazing cast. They showed up and showed out every time. They gave their all and what I appreciated the most is how they went over and above what was written in the script. Everyone really brought their A-game,” Radebe said.

He added that aside from the all-star cast, the storyline was “beautiful and relatable”. “The series is an interesting juxtaposition of two people from different backgrounds: the suburbs and the township. “It shows us two worlds that are often considered incompatible, worlds we hardly see on screen together but, for some reason, in ‘One Weeks’, these two worlds work well together.

“Despite their glaring differences, Lihle and Fana still love each other and try by all means to find common ground.” Meanwhile, “Isibaya” actor Mabasa-Mokone also believes that it was time for South Africans to enjoy some feel-good, family-orientated content. “As South Africans, we’ve been through so much and we’ll always be confronted with problems; now is the time to really sit back and laugh at ourselves and what we as a society go through,” he said.