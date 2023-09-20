Simz Ngema to SA government: ‘Supply citizens with the electricity they pay for’

Actress and musician Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema voices the frustration and concerns of many South Africans regarding the state of the country’s electricity supply and the government’s response to the challenge. In a video clip shared on her Instagram, on Tuesday, the former “Muvhango” star criticised the government for its failure to address the crisis effectively.

Ngema highlighted the economic challenges faced by small businesses and individuals in the country. “So, last week, I went to my friend’s salon to do my hair and there was load shedding. I watched him struggle to get fuel for his generator,” Ngema said. “And I thought this is so unfortunate because this is somebody who has made a plan to make a living for himself. He’s not waiting for opportunities from the government, yet the government is failing.”

The star also called out the government for about the issues it was prioritising over finding solutions. “The government is more interested in campaigning and telling us that load shedding will be over next year but they are not making sensible statements to give us hope that this is going to happen. “All we want is for the government to supply citizens with the electricity that they are paying for. Yes, these conversations are boring, and yes, these conversations are draining but we need to have these conversations to hold our government accountable.”

Ngema’s post stirred a conversation as her followers shared their views on the recurring issue of load shedding and their desire for tangible solutions from the government to address the electricity supply problem. Actress Makgotso M commented: “I don’t know what’s happening. Eskom is making it difficult for people to have solar power. They took a company to court that supplied solar power to a nearby community. Something is off nje. Because there are solutions to our power crises. “And we are paying bra! My electricity Bill this passed winter was ridiculous. But no power 😂.”

Another Instagram user, Ash Seraka, wrote: “They dont have a solution , how can a 75 years old fix a problem that needs an idea of a 30 years old !!! Until we vote this fools out, we are doomed.” Nombuso Mazibuko said: “Price we pay for the Electricity it’s ridiculous Sim 🥹 Government has failed us even fuel is cheaper than electricity yoo siyafa (we are dying)... “These conversations are not boring we soo afraid to talk & bribe those who tries to bring justice.”