Sindi Dlathu receives her flowers for stellar performance on ‘The River’

A recent episode of 1Magic’s “The River” had fans praising lead actress, Sindi Dlathu. The award-winning Dlathu has been trending on X for an explosive scene that aired on Wednesday, December 20, where her character, Lindiwe Dikana took to the stand to state her case.

Sindi Dlathu.. ....🙏🙏pic.twitter.com/aEwIWnrZoH — Meshack Mathe Bevhula (@MeshackBevhula) December 20, 2023 Dlathu, who has also served as co-executive producer since season four, has been acting in “The River” since it first aired half a decade ago. Earlier this year it was announced that the telenovela will end after it’s drama-filled sixth season.

Over the years, the show has scooped 26 South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) out of 31 nominations, and with one 47th International Emmy Award nomination to its name, it remains the most-awarded telenovela in South Africa. In a previous statement, showrunner Phathu Makwarela, of Tshedza Pictures, said that when they created the show they knew they wanted to tell a story that had a definite ending. “Now on its sixth season, we feel the time is right to bring the story of these beloved characters to an end, on our own terms and when viewers still treasure the show.

“As the saying goes, 'A good dancer always knows when to leave the stage', and now it's that time for ‘The River’.” Living up to her award-winning status, the veteran actress is continuing to give viewers a performance of a lifetime, and is receiving her flowers for it. @nigel_hove wrote: “Delulu is definitely the Solulu 😂😂😂. Sindi Dlathu is eating this role and leaving no crumbs.”