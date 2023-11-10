Singer Rethabile Khumalo embraces a new chapter with baby boy and music release

Despite recently encountering an alleged booking scam in Botswana, Rethabile Khumalo is radiating joy on her journey into motherhood, and the release of her latest EP. The talented singer shared the latest chapter of her life on Instagram by announcing the arrival of her baby boy.

She captioned her post with the words: "New beginnings. New music. As I welcome my son Culo," accompanied by photos of her radiant self during her pregnancy journey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rethabile Khumalo (@rethabile_rsa) Khumalo is no rookie when it comes to basking in the limelight. I mean, she practically grew up with music in her veins. Recently, she graced us with another post, where she was singing one of her latest songs.

You can see that Khumalo is absolutely radiating with joy, soaking in the wonderful vibes of 'Culo.' “CULO IS OUT🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻” the caption reads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rethabile Khumalo (@rethabile_rsa) Khumalo, the daughter of singer Winnie Khumalo, told “Soweton live”: “My mother has been one of my biggest inspirations. She actually showed me from a young age how an artist should be.

“l would watch her rehearse as a backup singer for Brenda Fassie, Zonke, Bongo Maffin and many more. My mother is actually the reason why I can hold a note and be on key. We’d often sing together and she’d guide me on what melodies and harmonies to sing.” Fans shared their excitement with the singer. @zwipalekoin wrote: “Auchhhhhhhhhh!!! this song mara...push strong please” While @Busiswa Gqulu wrote: “TOO SOLID!💕”