Singer Rethabile Khumalo is fighting for her life after alleged poisoning

Singer Rethabile Khumalo, is fighting for her life in hospital after allegedly being poisoned. Her mother, fellow musician Winnie Khumalo, shared the news on social media and asked the public to pray for her recovery.

Rethabile has been joyful about becoming a mother and after recently releasing her latest EP. In November, she announced the arrival of her baby boy. She shared on Instagram on Youth Day that she had also released a new song, “Egagile.”

But Winnie has shared concerning news that her daughter has undergone three operations and has been in hospital for six days. She wrote on Instagram: “So I thought I will keep quiet until my daughter is ok ... she is fighting for her life .. She was poisoned by a so called friend.” She added in the post: “It has been six days now in hospital...So i decided it’s only fair to share with her supporters these sad news... They did 3 operations on her already we hoping that @rethabile_rsa will soon recover but at the moment akukho kuhle... She has been on and off... When you pray please include her in your prayers... Ubunzima bokuba umzali, (the hardships of being a parent).”

@zamo_dlamini commented: "Speedy recovery to our princess…. ❤️." @nhlanhla_mafu wrote: "We are praying for her sthandwa sami , nakanjani uzonqoba u Retha❤️🙏."

@Jay_Dant wrote on X: “How sad, such a unproblematic young lady.” How sad, such a unproblematic young lady. — Jama (@Jay_Dant) June 27, 2024 @ellias_motau wrote: “Enemies are people you know, people you share your good news with, people who share table with, people who pretend to care when God levels you up. Never keep your enemies closer that can be the end of you. Don't trust anyone.”