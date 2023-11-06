Singer Zahara ventures into amapiano with new hit

The acclaimed singer released a brand-new amapiano track, “Guqa Ngedolo”, this weekend. At first, Zahara had her doubts about the idea but when she heard her vocals mixing with a cool combination of deep house, jazz, and lounge vibes, spiced up with synths and groovy basslines, she knew she was onto something new.

The mastermind behind the idea is music producer Mjakes (Mojalefa Thebe). She said: “This was all Bhut’Mjakes’ idea. He’s the one who came to me and requested I try amapiano, and because I’ve known him for so long, most of my career really, I thought to myself: ‘why not’.” The East London singer said that her song writing is all about her life experiences, and how she feels about everything around her.

She also believes it’s not about the beat or genre – it's about inspiring people with her music. And she’s about to do just that with this new track. #amapiano #zahara #southafricatiktok #viral #tiktokmusic @dj13sa Mjakes Thebe & Zahara - Guqa Ngedolo. Our festive seems to be covered. 😭![CDATA[]]>😭![CDATA[]]>🔥![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 #fyp #trending @mjakes_thebe ♬ original sound - DJ13SA. Zahara said it was a challenge of being stereo-typed or confined to a specific musical category throughout their career. She stressed the importance of continuous innovation and adaptation in order to remain relevant and to grow as a musician. By exploring new musical territory, she aims to enhance her skills and evolve as an artist.

This highlights the significance of artistic growth and her willingness to embrace change to avoid stagnation in the ever-evolving music industry. @Lethabo wrote: “Zahara is coming back.” @DJ13SA added: “Can't wait, what an amazing singer.😭❤️A legend!”